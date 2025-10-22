Nigeria/Benin: Ajibade, Others, Expected As Injury Knocks Out Echegini From Clash With Benin

Head Coach Justine Madugu remains upbeat about Nigeria's chances against Bénin Republic in their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying fixture, despite midfielder Jennifer Echegini being knocked out of the two games after suffering a hamstring injury in her club, Paris Saint Germain of France's game on Monday night.

Echegini, who scored Nigeria's winning goal in this year's Women AFCON Final match against hosts Morocco in Rabat, will now miss Friday's first leg of the final qualifying fixture at the Stade de Kégué in the Togolese capital, as well as the return at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who also plays for PSG in France, was scheduled to arrive in Lomé last night, alongside the Mexico-based duo of defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo, USA-based duo of defender Michelle Alozie and midfielder Deborah Abiodun, Canada-based forward Esther Okoronkwo and Italy-based defender Shukurat Oladipo.

The camp swelled from nine players to 11 on Monday night with the arrivals of Portugal-based midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashley Plumptre jetted into Lomé on Tuesday afternoon.