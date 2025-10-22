Nigeria: Court Sacks Ebonyi LG Chairs, Councillors

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki has nullified the July 2024 local government elections in Ebonyi State, declaring the exercise unconstitutional and sacking all 13 council chairmen and 171 councillors elected under the process.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Hilary Oshomah ruled that the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting the poll.

The judge held that the election that produced the council officials did not meet constitutional and legal requirements, and therefore could not stand. He ordered EBSIEC and the state government to conduct fresh elections in accordance with the law. (NAN)