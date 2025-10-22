Nigeria: Kano Pillars Appoint Babaganaru As Acting Technical Adviser

22 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Kano Pillars Football Club has appointed Muhammad Babaganaru as the club's Acting Technical Adviser, effective immediately. This announcement was made by the club's Media and Communications Directorate, which also wished Babaganaru success as he prepares to lead the team in their upcoming matches.

Babaganaru's appointment follows the suspension of Ogenyi Evans and Chief Coach Ahmed Garba due to the team's poor performance in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The 61-year-old tactician, who previously managed Akwa United in the Nigeria National League, returns to Kano Pillars for his third tenure. He notably won the NPFL title during his second stint with the club.

Throughout his career, Babaganaru has also managed prominent teams like Nasarawa United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars, and El-kanemi Warriors. Kano Pillars, four-time NPFL champions, have struggled this season, recording only two wins, two draws, and four losses, earning just eight points from eight games, placing them 18th on the league table.

Recently, the club suffered a 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Barau FC, who claimed their first NPFL derby victory against their city rivals. Additionally, Kano Pillars continue to serve NPFL sanctions, including a N9.5 million fine, a three-point deduction, and an order to play their next 10 home matches behind closed doors in Katsina due to crowd disturbances during a recent home game.

