Nigeria: Elite Golfers Set for Nigeria @ 65 Independence Kitty At Zuma Golf Resort

The tranquil Zuma Golf Resort in Niger State will come alive on Saturday, October 25, as elite golfers from across Nigeria gather for the Nigeria @ 65 Independence Kitty.

The inaugural tournament, jointly sponsored by Galaxy Backbone and the Shola Mese Foundation, is organised by the FCT Golf Association (FCT-GA) to commemorate the nation's 65th Independence anniversary.

According to Akabom Enebong, Chairman of the FCT-GA, the scenic golf course, set against the majestic Zuma Rock, offers a perfect venue for the celebration.

Although the event initially targeted 50 players, nearly 70 golfers have registered, reflecting the growing excitement around the tournament. Enebong noted that souvenirs would, however, be reserved for the first 30 registered participants.

The overall winner will be determined by the best net score over 18 holes, with additional prizes for categories such as Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Enebong explained that the event was slightly delayed following the loss of an important stakeholder. He emphasized that the Independence Kitty aims to foster unity, promote grassroots golf development, and showcase the FCT-GA's commitment to expanding the sport's reach within the Federal Capital Territory.