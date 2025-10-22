Nigeria: France, Nigeria Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Innovation, Culture

France has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening diplomatic, cultural, and technological relations with Nigeria, with a renewed focus on sustainable development and creative industries.

The commitment was reiterated in Lagos during the second edition of the Forum Création Africa, Africa's largest platform dedicated to creative and cultural industries.

The weekend event, organised by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in partnership with MansA, attracted over 1,000 participants from 42 countries, including 80 Nigerian creators in film, design, gaming, and extended reality.

Speaking at the event, the French Minister Delegate for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, said the forum represented a significant milestone in Franco-Nigerian relations.

"France is at the forefront of European creative and cultural industries, and Nigeria leads in Africa.

We can achieve a lot together by bringing our talents, energies, and entrepreneurs into the same space, just as we are doing today in Lagos," Barrot said.

He noted that the decision to host the second edition in Lagos followed a commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris last year. 'When President Macron met President Tinubu in France, he promised the next edition would be held in Lagos. Today, that promise has been fulfilled,' he said.

Barrot described France-Nigeria relations as the most intense in recent history, pointing to high-level visits, business collaborations, and civil society engagement.

"Macron came to Nigeria in 2018. Tinubu was in France last year. Since then, both countries have built a partnership of equals that supports their strategic autonomy. We have had a huge amount of interaction, including hosting eight Nigerian governors in Paris and celebrating African talents like Davido at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he stated.

Beyond cultural diplomacy, Barrot highlighted France's investment in infrastructure and sustainable development, citing the Omi Eko Project, a €410 million initiative co-funded by France and the European Union to modernise water transport in Lagos.

He said the project will introduce 75 electric boats and open 15 new routes covering 140 kilometres across Lagos waterways. "This project will deliver decarbonised water transport for Lagos, helping the city resist rising sea levels while reducing its carbon footprint. It is expected to cut 41,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year," he said.

He also inaugurated the renovated French School of Lagos, which accommodates French and Nigerian students. Barrot said the project underscores shared educational and cultural values.

The Création Africa Forum also served as a bridge between African creators and European investors, digital innovators, and policymakers, to boost fair participation in the global creative economy.

Meanwhile, discussions at the forum explored the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on African creativity. Participants called for ethical approaches to AI development that reflect local languages, cultural values, and artistic traditions.

"Technology is another field ripe for collaboration. France, Nigeria, and Europe share a common vision for development, rooted in multilateralism and respect for international law. We want to innovate and develop our own tools to strengthen our autonomy while ensuring regulation protects citizens without stifling innovation," Barrot added.