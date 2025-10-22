Nigeria: 2027 - Northern Leaders Plan to Visit Afenifere

Ahead of the 2027 general election, northern leaders under the aegis of the Northern Bridge Builders Forum are set to visit Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation (Afenifere).

The forum, comprising distinguished and accomplished personalities from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will visit Pa Fasoranti to seek his support for President Bola Tinubu's reelection in 2027.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Northern Bridge Builders Forum is committed to promoting national unity, peace, and the country's development.

In a letter to Pa Fasoranti, the Forum stated its mission is to promote well-being, peaceful coexistence, and socio-economic growth across Nigeria.

The planned visit comes barely a week after members of the Arewa Think Tank also paid a solidarity visit to the Afenifere leader in Akure, pledging their support for President Tinubu's second-term bid.

The Forum is committed to President Bola Tinubu's re-election. It is fully persuaded that his policies and reform agenda will secure Nigeria's future.

According to him, the Forum also includes notable figures such as former Adamawa State Deputy Governor Bala Ngilari and former National Assembly member Dantami Ihenya.

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum is expected to visit Pa Fasoranti at his Akure residence on Wednesday before proceeding to a courtesy meeting with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.