Nigeria: Traditional Rulers Collaboration Key to Peace, Security - Defence Chief

22 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has called for a strong collaboration between security agencies and traditional rulers to achieve lasting peace and security in Northern Nigeria.

He made this call yesterday at the Northern Traditional Rulers Council General Assembly held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

In his goodwill message, Gen. Musa noted the vital roles traditional rulers play in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"Traditional rulers are indeed the bedrock of governance and the first line of engagement between the government and the people," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Their wisdom, authority, and moral standing serve as instruments for conflict resolution, mediation, and early warning against potential threats," he said.

The CDS lauded the traditional rulers for their tireless commitment to peace, unity, and the well-being of the people. He noted that the partnership between security agencies and traditional authorities has been instrumental in preventing crises and fostering peace in the region.

The meeting theme, "Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria," underscores the importance of collective effort in addressing the region's security challenges.

Musa reiterated the Armed Forces' commitment to defending the nation's territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

"We advocate a whole-of-society approach to security, which brings together traditional institutions, community leaders, youth and women groups, religious organisations, and government agencies," he said. "Together, we can counter the narratives of violence and disunity with messages of hope, tolerance, and mutual respect," he added.

The meeting, which brought together traditional rulers from across the northern region, aimed to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the area and find collective solutions to the challenges. The meeting is a testament to the Northern Traditional Rulers Council's commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and united Northern Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.