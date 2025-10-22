Nigeria: Traditional Rulers Collaboration Key to Peace, Security - Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has called for a strong collaboration between security agencies and traditional rulers to achieve lasting peace and security in Northern Nigeria.

He made this call yesterday at the Northern Traditional Rulers Council General Assembly held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

In his goodwill message, Gen. Musa noted the vital roles traditional rulers play in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"Traditional rulers are indeed the bedrock of governance and the first line of engagement between the government and the people," he said.

"Their wisdom, authority, and moral standing serve as instruments for conflict resolution, mediation, and early warning against potential threats," he said.

The CDS lauded the traditional rulers for their tireless commitment to peace, unity, and the well-being of the people. He noted that the partnership between security agencies and traditional authorities has been instrumental in preventing crises and fostering peace in the region.

The meeting theme, "Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria," underscores the importance of collective effort in addressing the region's security challenges.

Musa reiterated the Armed Forces' commitment to defending the nation's territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

"We advocate a whole-of-society approach to security, which brings together traditional institutions, community leaders, youth and women groups, religious organisations, and government agencies," he said. "Together, we can counter the narratives of violence and disunity with messages of hope, tolerance, and mutual respect," he added.

The meeting, which brought together traditional rulers from across the northern region, aimed to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the area and find collective solutions to the challenges. The meeting is a testament to the Northern Traditional Rulers Council's commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and united Northern Nigeria.