Nigeria: Association Urges Members to Shun Sowore - Led Protest

The Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) has called on its members nationwide to remain law-abiding and shun any ill-informed and politically motivated protests championed by Omoyele Sowore and other people masquerading as freedom fighters.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, the association, in reaction to the failed mass protest allegedly aimed at forcing the release of the proscribed IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention, said it would not participate in moves to destabilise the country.

Akinyemi noted that while every Nigerian has the constitutional right to express opinions and demonstrate peacefully and freely, such rights must not infringe upon the rights of other citizens to go about their lawful businesses without harassment or obstruction.

He reminded ASNAT members of the critical role their services play in the daily survival, comfort, and economic well-being of Nigerians, urging them to remain focused on their legitimate trades and ignore any incitement by misguided politicians seeking to sow chaos under the guise of activism.

The statement further emphasised that while the association sympathises with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family, the law must be allowed to take its full course, especially as the matter is already before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Akinyemi reiterated ASNAT's commitment to national peace, stability, and economic progress, warning that no genuine national interest is served through violence or civil disorder.

"We call on all our members across the federation to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue contributing their quota to the development of our great nation. The Association will not be part of any politically motivated attempt to destabilise Nigeria.

"The bad experience of the #EndSARS protest that nearly turned this country upside down; the agony and pains it inflicted on our members across the country are still fresh in our hearts. Therefore, I appeal to all Nigerian Artisans and Technicians to shun any form of participation through physical presence or sharing any incited message on social media."