Nigeria: Oyo Anti-Graft Agency Treats 600 Petitions, Secures Convictions

Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) chairman, Justice Eni Esan (rtd), has disclosed that the agency has handled over 600 petitions from the public, prosecuted many senior civil servants, and secured convictions.

Speaking on a radio programme in Ibadan on Tuesday, the jurist said that the agency had erased institutionalised corruption in the state's civil service, adding that it has the power to investigate any Individual if petitioned.

According to her, the state has rid its civil service system of corruption through the agency's activities.

Esan stated that the primary goal of establishing the anti-graft office was to sanitise public service and maintain zero tolerance for corruption in the state, a message she claimed had permeated society.

"Governor Makinde's primary goal when the Oyo State anti-corruption agency board was constituted was to sanitise the public and civil servants at all levels and ensure they carry out their responsibilities without institutionalised corruption. Through this, we have sent a clear message of zero tolerance for corruption in Oyo State.

"To achieve this feat, OYACA has handled over 600 petitions from the public, prosecuting many senior civil servants, securing convictions and operating five branches across the State to provide access for people to submit petitions", she said.

Justice Esan further claimed that the agency had the power to investigate any Individual in the state, no matter how highly placed, if there was a petition against him from the members of the public.

While speaking on the agency's independence, she pointed out that the governor said on the day of the OYACA board's inauguration that if a petition is written against anyone, no matter how highly placed in the state, the agency should investigate such a person.

"We have no pressure at all in any case. I am telling you the facts. You see, we are independent when it comes to our investigations. We can investigate any Individual, no matter how highly placed, if a petition is written against him or her.

"He even said on the day he inaugurated the board that if a petition is written against whoever is in the state, we should investigate him," she asserted.

The team includes Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, a board member; Ibrahim Tijani, executive secretary (OYACA); Folasade Ajibade, director of ICT; Tajudeen Azeez, director of finance and administration; Wasiu Alimi, director of administration and supplies; and Eto-Abasi Olayanju, the chief legal officer.