Nigeria: Abia Earnings - Kalu Deserves Accolades, Not Attacks - - Ex-Speaker Ohajuruka

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, has commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for his outstanding contributions to Abia State and the Southeast region.

In a press statement, Ohajuruka described Kalu as a "shining light" in both the global and regional parliaments, lauding his legislative prowess and unwavering commitment to development.

He highlighted Kalu's notable achievements, including facilitating the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the University of Medical Sciences, Abia State, the Federal College of Education, and the Police Detective College, as well as attracting several infrastructure development projects to Abia State.

Ohajuruka also praised Kalu's legislative sagacity, citing landmark bills such as the Reserved Seat Bill for Women and the State Police Bill, which have received widespread national and international recognition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former speaker, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the SEDC, urged the public to appreciate Kalu for his service, frankness, and honesty. He stressed that Kalu's recent comments on the financial earnings of Abia State were not meant to criticize the government but to encourage greater accountability and development.

"His remarks were simply an honest call for the government to do more," Ohajuruka said. "To whom much is given, much is expected."

Recall that Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, recently came under fire after urging the Abia State Governor to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for releasing funds for infrastructure development while challenging the state government to deliver more results for the people.

His statement, along with his declaration that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win Abia in the 2027 general elections, reportedly drew sharp criticism from the state government.

Ohajuruka expressed dismay over the backlash, questioning why Kalu, who has maintained a cordial relationship with the governor and brought numerous projects to the state, should be vilified for "playing the Oliver Twist."

He appealed for restraint and unity, noting that the attacks on Kalu were unnecessary and counterproductive.

According to him, "His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Ph.D, CFR, is a pride of the entire Ndigbo. He has used his good offices to attract laudable projects to the region in general and Abia State in particular. It would be ill-advised for anyone or group to malign or disparage a man with such unparalleled legislative pedigree and acumen. It is a poor way to reward one of our best legislators par excellence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Beyond being a shining light in the global and regional parliaments, Kalu is excelling as a presiding officer of the 10th House of Representatives. His legislative prowess is unmatched. His Reserved Seats Bill, State Police Bill, and other legislative efforts have earned both national praise and international acclaim as some of the best initiatives of the 10th Assembly.

"Such a man deserves accolades, not needless fights or distractions. Ndi Igbo are our brothers' keepers. We should respect and celebrate our own," he added.

Ohajuruka also extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support for the people of Abia State, noting that the President's inclusive approach and commitment to development have earned him respect and admiration.

He described President Tinubu as "a true champion of the people whose legacy will continue to inspire future leaders," adding that his example demonstrates how servant leadership can make a profound difference in the lives of citizens.