Nigeria: No One Come Between Kwankwaso and Me - Gov Yusuf

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said that no enemy can come between him and his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, or pitch them against each other.

This was as he said their relationship remains cordial and waxing stronger.

The governor stated this during a ceremony held on Tuesday at his Miller Road residence in Kano to mark Kwankwaso's 69th birthday.

According to him, "No enemy, whether from outside or within, can come in between us. They are liars.

"Our leader, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, myself, the NNPP government in the state, its officials and the entire members of the Kwankwasiyya family remain united and strong, despite the evil machinations of people who want to see us disunited.

"Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is gifted. He has a foresight. God has given us a God-fearing and selfless leader in the person of Sen.Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso who loves the people of Kano State and indeed, all Nigerians and who works for their progress and development."

The governor promised that his administration would continue to develop the state using the Kwankwasiyya Ideology.

Earlier, the two-term former governor Kwankwaso urged NNPP and Kwankwasiyya supporters nationwide to continue to unite and work for the success of the party.

He thanked the NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, other NNPP members from about 30 states in the federation, as well as Kwankwasiyya followers and dignitaries from all parts of the country for gracing the occasion.

In a related development, Kwankwaso has laid the foundation for the construction of the first-ever private medical university in Kano State and his hometown, Kwankwaso.

With the construction, Kwankwaso is set to upgrade his privately owned College of Nursing Sciences, Nafisatu College of Nursing Sciences, into a medical university, Nafisatu Medical University.