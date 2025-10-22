Liberia: WAEC Officer Jailed for 12 Months

The Monrovia Magisterial Court has found Augustine S. Saysay, a former Examination Officer of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), guilty of criminal conspiracy, misapplication of entrusted property, theft of property, and aiding the consummation of a crime in connection with the 2024 WASSCE Mathematics exam leak.

In a landmark ruling handed down by Associate Magistrate Lasane Kamara, Defendant Saysay was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison. It imposed a fine of US$1,000, citing grave violations of public trust and national examination protocols.

The case stems from the alleged compromise of the 2024 WASSCE Mathematics papers, which were scheduled to be administered in Tapita, Nimba County, on May 30, 2024. Following suspicions of a leak, WAEC initiated an investigation which revealed that the security bag entrusted to Saysay was found unsealed and missing two bundles of exam booklets.

WAEC, through a joint investigation with the Liberia National Police (LNP), traced financial transactions and text message communications between Saysay and three co-defendants: Amos Bowah, Hamid Alhanssan Bangura, and Lewis A. A. Leeco. The evidence suggested that the stolen exam papers were sold or distributed, giving certain students an unfair advantage.

Although the other co-defendants await trial, Saysay had requested and was granted a severance of trial, leading to his individual prosecution.

Three witnesses testified for the prosecution, including Mrs. Wynna George-Soper, Acting Head of the Test Division at WAEC, who detailed the strict protocols that Saysay had violated and confirmed the missing materials. She also cited a confession made by the Defendant before police involvement, during which he begged for forgiveness.

Another key witness, LNP Investigator Dennis N. Weah, confirmed the mobile money transfers amounting to L$100,000 from co-defendants and authenticated statements obtained during interrogation.

On the defense side, Saysay took the stand to deny all charges, citing an 18-year unblemished record with WAEC and alleging he was coerced by police. However, the court found these claims unsubstantiated, noting that no medical report or evidence of abuse was presented. His brother, a defense witness, admitted he did not witness any police misconduct directly.

In delivering the ruling, Magistrate Kamara declared that the Prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He condemned the defendant's actions as a betrayal of public trust, especially within a fragile educational system.

"Trust was broken in Tapita, and the man appointed to safeguard the nation's exams chose personal gain over duty," the Magistrate stated. "This amounts to a betrayal of the nation's educational system and the future of our children."

The Court concluded that Saysay's actions met the legal threshold for Theft of Property (Section 15.51), Misapplication of Entrusted Property (15.56), Criminal Conspiracy (10.4), and Aiding Consummation of Crime (12.5), all under Liberia's New Penal Code.

The Court ordered that Defendant Augustine S. Saysay be immediately remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison to begin serving his 12-month sentence, with the fine to be paid in accordance with Chapter 50 of the Penal Law (2012 amendment). The Sheriff of the Court was instructed to enforce the ruling without delay.

The court's decision sends a strong message amid growing concerns over exam malpractice in Liberia. It echoes earlier warnings by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who described Liberia's education system as a "mess."

Observers say this ruling could serve as a turning point for restoring public confidence in standardized examinations and holding those entrusted with national responsibilities accountable.