Nigeria: NIS Delegates Marvel At Capacity of MTN Dabengwa Data Center Project

In a bold move fuelling Nigeria's digital ascent, MTN Nigeria's Dabengwa Data Centre, a cutting-edge Tier III modular facility in Ikeja, Lagos, recently hosted 50 top industry delegates at the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS).

This tech marvel, named after late MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa, is a game-changer driving the nation's digital economy with lightning-fast data processing and rock-solid security.

The visit provided delegates with a first-hand look at the infrastructure underpinning Nigeria's digital economy and reinforced MTN's commitment to driving technological advancement in the country.

The data centre, serves as an investment in Nigeria's digital future. It is a Tier III modular facility, one of its largest pre-fabricated data centres designed to offer world-class data storage, processing, and management services. The Tier III facility in Ikeja, marks a major advancement in the company's infrastructure strategy. Built in two phases with an investment of over US$235 million. Phase 1 delivers 4.5 MW of IT load and 780 racks within 96 prefabricated modules across three floors. The centre reinforces Nigeria's digital sovereignty through full compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act and adherence to MTN's global standards for security, uptime, and resilience.

Addressing the delegates, Akinbulejo Onabolu, Akinbulejo Onabolu, Senior Manager, SME Segment, MTN Nigeria. MTN Nigeria, highlighted the critical role of robust infrastructure in achieving Nigeria's digital ambitions. "This facility is the engine room for the next phase of Nigeria's digital transformation," Onabolu stated. "By investing in world-class, resilient infrastructure right here in Lagos, we are providing local businesses and government agencies with the secure, scalable capacity they need to innovate, compete globally, and accelerate the transition to a truly digital-first economy."

The delegates were led on a comprehensive tour by Funsho Abiodun, Manager, Data Centre, who walked them through the facility's complex systems. The tour showcased the intricate network of power management, cooling systems, and physical security protocols that ensure the centre's 24/7 high availability and disaster recovery capabilities.

The visit concluded with remarks from the Summit organisers. Tony Ajah, Programme Director at the Nigerian Innovation Summit, praised MTN's investment as a significant marker for the innovation ecosystem.

"Seeing the scale and technological sophistication of the MTN Data Centre is truly inspiring," Ajah commented. "It sends a clear message that the foundational infrastructure for a thriving, competitive digital economy is now in place in Nigeria. This level of commitment from a major private sector player like MTN provides a powerful platform for our entrepreneurs and innovators to build the next generation of solutions without being held back by capacity constraints. It is a tangible demonstration of faith in Nigeria's innovative future."

The facility tour was a key highlight of the Innovation Summit, providing a clear demonstration of how large-scale telecommunications infrastructure forms the critical foundation that underpins and accelerates the broader innovation landscape. This direct link is essential, driving digital transformation across vital sectors, including finance, technology, and governance. This advanced infrastructure reinforces MTN's commitment to delivering leading digital solutions that drive Africa's progress.