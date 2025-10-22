Gambia: Young Gambian Translator Registered As First African Member of Jordanian Translators' Association

In a historic achievement for The Gambia and the West African region, Morro ML Minteh, a young Gambian scholar from Darou Barakat village of Illiassa, North Bank Region, has been officially registered as an active member of the Jordanian Association of Translators and Applied Linguists.

The appointment, which took place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, recognizes Minteh's expertise as a simultaneous interpreter in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Fundamentals of Islam, Minteh's exceptional command of both English and Arabic distinguished him among his peers. The Jordanian Association of Translators and Applied Linguists has certified Mr. Minteh as a fully registered and active member, a testimony to his proficiency and commitment to the profession.

At the ceremony, Dr. Saed Sumadi, who presided over the event, praised Minteh's accomplishment: "We are very proud to honor Mr. Morro ML Minteh for obtaining the Certified Legal Translator seal from Bayt Al-Hikma Academy, as well as both locally and internationally accredited certificates after successfully completing his translation diploma. This achievement is only the beginning of a professional career full of successes. We are proud of him for his mastery of both English and Arabic, especially as a non-Arab native. We are very confident that he will leave a beautiful and strong indelible mark in the world of translation."

Dr. Dima Zahran, a member of the association and lecturer at Bayt Al-Hikma, also expressed her gratitude: "I deeply appreciate the time, effort, and courage Morro demonstrated during the course. His commitment has not gone unnoticed, and I am genuinely thankful for the positive impact it has created. As the first African to be officially registered as an active member of the Jordanian Translators and Applied Linguists Association, his achievement is truly significant."

In his remarks, Mr. Minteh expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity and thanked renowned Gambian Islamic Scholar Sheikh Alhaji Basiru Ibrahima Darboe of Badibu Darou Salameh, North Bank Region, for laying the foundation of his Arabic language and literature studies.

"His generosity and kindness have opened up new opportunities and broadened the scope of what I can achieve today," Minteh affirmed.

He also emphasized his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him, seeing the appointment not only as a personal milestone but also as an opportunity to represent and elevate his country's name on the international stage.

Minteh's appointment is seen as a step forward in strengthening the ties between The Gambia and Jordan, and a testament to the growing recognition of African talent in the global translation community.