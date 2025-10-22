Liberia: 'I'm Happy Here,' Dweh Declares As He Extends Plzeň Contract

Liberian defender Sampson Dweh says he is happy at Viktoria Plzeň after signing a new contract that keeps him at the Czech club until 2029.

The 24-year-old was expected to leave the Czech Republic this summer, with reported interest from Championship side Leicester City, Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. However, no formal offers were made, and Dweh opted to remain with Plzeň.

"I'm happy at Viktorka, and I really appreciate the club's trust in me," Dweh said, adding, "I will do my best to contribute to our shared success." Dweh joined Plzeň in the summer of 2023, initially on trial. His strong performances earned him a one-year loan with an option to buy, which the club later exercised.

Now, Viktoria has extended his deal for another four years. The Liberian center-back has made 115 appearances for the club, including 36 in European competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. "Sampson Dweh has made incredible progress with us over the past two years," said sporting director Daniel Kolář. "He is an important part of our defense and has repeatedly proven his quality both in the domestic league and on the European stage. He has our full trust, which is reflected in this new contract extension until 2029."

Dweh has been a regular feature for Plzeň in both the Chance Liga and the Europa League this season.