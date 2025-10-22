Liberia: Supreme Court Denounces 'False' Media Reports On Debt Case Enforcement

Liberia's Supreme Court has strongly denied what it calls "false, misleading, and malicious" media reports suggesting that Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., personally intervened in a private debt case to target a local investor, describing the allegations as an attempt to discredit the judiciary and undermine public trust.

In a statement issued Monday, the Court said several media outlets published unverified information about the enforcement of a Writ of Execution arising from an Action of Debt by Attachment between two private parties, Mrs. Ding Shn Jun (commonly known as Nancy Chinese Lady) and Mr. Najid Kamand, without seeking clarification from judicial authorities.

"The publication seeks to erroneously mislead the public to believe that the enforcement of a Writ of Execution ... was a personal attempt by His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., intended to target Liberian investment, which is nothing but a calculated attempt to use the judiciary as a coverup by persons who have fallen foul of the law," the release stated.

Background to the Case

Court records show the debt case was filed in 2020 at the Debt Court of Montserrado County, where the plaintiff, Mrs. Jun, sued Mr. Kamand for over US$1.2 million. The trial was delayed for years due to multiple motions and procedural challenges filed by the defense, but on April 30, 2024, the Debt Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, ordering Kamand to pay US$1,206,900.

Kamand appealed to the Supreme Court, which heard the matter during its October Term 2024. However, the high court later determined that the defendant failed to perfect his appeal. On December 19, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and instructed the lower court to enforce its judgment.

"The Supreme Court ... granted the Motion to Dismiss, dismissed the appeal, and ordered the court below to resume jurisdiction over the matter and effect its judgment," the release said.

Why the Case Was Reassigned

The Judiciary said enforcement was delayed until September 2025, when Judge James E. Jones of the Debt Court requested that the case be reassigned. In a letter to Chief Justice Gbeisay, Judge Jones explained that less than 25 percent of the judgment amount had been recovered, and that the creditor, dissatisfied with the slow enforcement, had accused the court of inaction.

In response, the Chief Justice exercised his authority to reassign the matter to Judge Joseph B. Kollie of the National Labor Court, directing him to enforce the judgment as mandated by the Supreme Court.

"It is therefore false and erroneous to insinuate that the Chief Justice unjustifiably removed Judge Jones from the case," the Court said. "The assignment was based solely on a formal request from the Debt Court judge."

Palm Springs Hotel and the Debt Claim

The Supreme Court clarified that the dispute involved the Palm Springs Hotel, now operating as Colony Hotel, which had been attached as collateral for the loan extended to Mr. Kamand. It explained that Kamand had leased the land where the hotel sits and used the loan to finance its development.

According to the Court, Kamand later conspired to cancel the lease in an attempt to detach the property from the debt action, a move the Judiciary described as "deliberate and malicious."

"Such conduct cannot be allowed to thrive in our legal processes," the Court warned, "as they have the propensity to erode investors' confidence and trust in our legal system."

Appeal to Media Institutions

The Supreme Court urged journalists and media houses to verify facts with the Judiciary before publishing stories involving ongoing or decided court cases, warning that unbalanced reporting could undermine Liberia's justice system.

"The Supreme Court assures all media practitioners of its openness to support their work," the release said. "We encourage them to always ascertain the court's side when making such reportage, as unbalanced reporting has far-reaching consequences on our collective strive to develop Liberia."

The Gbeisay-led Supreme Court has emphasized transparency and integrity as central to restoring credibility to Liberia's courts, long criticized for inefficiency, corruption, and political influence. The Court's firm response signals an intent to defend institutional independence while promoting confidence among both citizens and investors.