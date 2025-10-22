Nigeria: Security On High Alert in Ondo As SSS Intelligence Reveals Fresh Threats of Terrorists Attack

According to the security alert, the ISWAP operatives have already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the identified areas, prompting a call for the immediate strengthening of security operations to avert tragedy.

Security agencies in Ondo State have been set on high alert following a leaked memo from the State Security Services (SSS) , warning of threats by terrorists to attack parts of Ondo and Kogi states.

Although the police in both states have yet to officially confirm the SSS memo, the Ondo police command says it has taken measures to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Olayinka Ayanlade, police spokesperson in Ondo, confirmed the threat, adding that the police have had meeting with relevant unions and local authorities "to ensure no event takes us unaware."

His Kogi counterpart, William Aya, did not respond to calls. An SMS sent to him had not been responded to.

'Imminent attack'

Titled: 'Imminent Attacks in Ondo State by Members of ISWAP', the memo, according to Punch newspaper, indicated that suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were planning to attack the states.

Dated 20 October and addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure, the memo was reportedly signed by Hi Kana, the Director of Security, SSS, Ondo State Command.

Although PREMIUM TIMES has not seen the copy of the memo, a top SSS official confirmed it but noted that the agency does not discuss such matters in the media.

The memo warned that credible intelligence confirmed plans by the insurgents to launch coordinated assaults on several communities in Eriti Akoko and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area, as potential targets.

According to the security alert, the ISWAP operatives have already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the identified areas, prompting a call for the immediate strengthening of security operations to avert tragedy.

"Intelligence confirmed plans by members of ISWAP to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States anytime soon. The level of security alertness across the identified communities should be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property," the memo read.

Previous threats

This is not the first time such a security alert would be issued.

In May, a similar threat surfaced, putting security operatives on alert.

Sources close to the Artillery Brigade confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the memo was authentic and that actions have been taken to forestall any breach of the peace.

"The fact is that this is a routine exchange, it is just that in this case, it was leaked," the source said.

The Ondo State Police Commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, on Tuesday convened a high-powered security meeting and community engagement session with local security operatives, farmers and traditional leaders in the area.

The meeting was premised on the security threats as revealed by the SSS memo, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

The command's spokesperson, Mr Ayanlade, in a statement on Tuesday, said the meeting, held at Ikare Akoko, "aimed at consolidating existing security partnerships and fostering greater collaboration between the police and members of the public."

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, senior police officers, leaders of the Fulani and Igbo communities, representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Okada Riders Association, Farmers' Association.

Others are the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), Vigilante and Hunters Associations, and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) led by its State Chairman, Gabriel Ariyo.

The police spokesperson said the interactive session strengthened mutual trust and understanding between the police and the community.

He added that attendees were urged to provide information that could aid the police operations.

"Representatives of the farmers also assured the command of timely and accurate information to aid its operations, while traditional rulers highlighted the importance of border communities adjoining Ekiti and Kogi states in curbing cross-border threats," Mr Ayanlade stated

"Leaders of the Hausa-Fulani and Igbo communities, alongside other socio-economic groups, lauded the police commissioner for his fairness, inclusivity and people-oriented policing approach. They reaffirmed their commitment to information sharing and joint vigilance to protect lives and property," the statement added.

Army spokesperson, Njoka Irabor, a major, who declined to confirm the memo said the police should be able to shed light into the matter since it is the leading security agency in the state.

The deadly 2022 Owo attack

In June 2022, terrorists unleashed mayhem at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed and several others injured.

The Nigerian blamed the attack on ISWAP terrorists. But three years later, the government revealed that it is prosecuting five al-Shabab terrorists for the attack.

Al-Shabab is a terrorists group mainly operating in Somalia.

Since the 2022 attack on Owo, tension continues to rise in the area.