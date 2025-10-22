Nigeria: Keyamo Orders Airlines to Prioritise Serving Military Personnel First During Boarding

"This is what is done in other countries, and it is not a bad thing to copy. It is the least we can do to honour our serving military personnel."

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all airlines in Nigeria to give serving military personnel priority boarding ahead of business class passengers.

Mr Keyamo announced the directive on Tuesday during a meeting on the centenary celebration of aviation in Nigeria and the inaugural Nigeria International Air Show, scheduled for 2-4 December.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The policy, he said, is a tribute to the sacrifice and dedication of members of the Nigerian armed forces.

"This is what is done in other countries, and it is not a bad thing to emulate. It is the least we can do to recognise our serving military personnel," he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ibrahim Kana, said the directive will be promptly communicated to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for implementation.

He described the move as "both brilliant and symbolic," adding that it demonstrates national gratitude towards the armed forces.

Before the new directive, Air Peace had already introduced a similar practice, allowing serving military personnel to board before other passengers.

The airline's Chairperson and CEO, Allen Onyema, said the gesture was part of Air Peace's "corporate ethos of patriotism and appreciation for national service."

According to him, the practice is a symbolic "thank you" to those defending the country's unity and sovereignty, a gesture from which the government is now taking a cue.

On that score, the Ministry of Aviation has tasked the NCAA with issuing detailed implementation guidelines to airlines and airport operators, including how to verify military credentials, train boarding staff and communicate the change to the public.

Mr Kana said airlines will be required to update their boarding systems and include "serving military personnel" as a distinct passenger category during check-in and announcements.

He added that the directive is not merely ceremonial but intended to become an enduring industry standard.

Global Practice

The initiative mirrors a long-standing tradition in countries such as the US, Canada, and parts of Europe, where airlines honour active-duty military personnel with early boarding privileges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the US, most major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, grant such military officers the special right as a mark of national respect.

Delta allows service members with valid military identification to board during pre-boarding, while American Airlines places them in Group 1 alongside business class passengers. United Airlines also enforces the practice.