Nigerian Army Announces Donation of 3,000 Exercise Books to Displaced Pupils in Benue

22 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

The Nigerian Army donated the books as part of activities marking Nigeria's Independence Day.

The Nigerian Army has announced it donated 3,000 copies of 60-page exercise books to pupils in Internally Displaced Persons' (IDP) camps and schools in Benue State as part of activities marking Nigeria's Independence Day.

According to a post on the verified Facebook page of the Nigerian Army, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, made the donation during an outreach at the Daudu-2 IDP Camp in Guma Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries included learners from Ortese and Abagana IDP Camps and the Government Secondary School at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

Mr Gara, a major-general, said the gesture reflected the command's commitment to promoting education, restoring hope, and strengthening civil-military relations.

"Our primary mandate is to ensure a safe environment for all displaced persons and to facilitate their return home," he said. "I hope that when next I visit, it will be in your homes, not as IDPs."

He urged the learners to "remain law-abiding, disciplined, and focused on their studies," noting that education "is the foundation for a better future and improved living standards."

Camp Manager, Noel Numbe, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, described the intervention as timely, adding that "many pupils had been unable to attend school due to a lack of writing materials."

He also praised the commander for restoring peace, which "now enables residents to farm without fear."

One of the beneficiaries, a pupil named Tyokile Samuel, expressed appreciation to the Force Commander, saying, "Thank you for your visit and generosity. We pray God's blessings upon you for your compassion and leadership."

The event featured the presentation of writing materials and palliatives, remarks, and a group photograph.

