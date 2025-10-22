Gambia Elected to Fund Approval Committee Against Doping in Sport At Unesco

The Gambia has been elected to sit on the Fund Approval Committee of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, during the Tenth Session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, currently ongoing at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

This milestone achievement marks another proud moment for The Gambia under the leadership of Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports, whose continued efforts in strengthening governance, values, integrity transparency, and international cooperation in sports have earned the country growing recognition on the global stage.

The Approval Committee, formally established by Resolution 2CP/4.3 at the second session of the Conference of Parties in October 2009, plays a crucial role in the allocation and management of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport globally.

The Committee is composed of six representatives of States Parties, elected by the Conference on the basis of equitable geographical representation, serving until the next ordinary session of the COP in 2027.

As a newly elected member, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie will join other global representatives to oversee and guide the fair and strategic distribution of funds dedicated to promoting clean sports and combating doping worldwide.

Among the key responsibilities of the Committee are:

Overseeing the allocation of the Fund in accordance with COP Resolutions and the Fund's Handbook.

Leading national and regional advocacy and fundraising initiatives to sustain investments in the Fund.

Ecommending strategies to enhance the efficient use of resources.

4.Collaborating closely with the COP Bureau and Secretariat to ensure accountability and transparency and Serving as regional ambassadors for the Fund, promoting awareness and capacity-building initiatives across their respective regions.

Membership on this prestigious committee requires a strong commitment and dedication to global sports ethics and integrity.

Meanwhile, The Gambia's election to this vital committee underscores its growing leadership role in sports governance and anti-doping advocacy, reaffirming the government's dedication to fair play, ethical sportsmanship, and international collaboration. Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports

