Gambia: Touray, Sanneh Appointed Gunjur Wcr Zonal and Kombo District Tournament Gaffers

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) has appointed Fasaikou Touray as head coach of Gunjur zonal team and Bubacarr Sanneh as head Coach of the coastal town district team.

The duo are set to guide the coastal town to the 2025 West Coast Region zonal football championship and the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

Touray was assistant Coach of Gunjur zonal team prior to his appointment as head coach of the coastal town.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His experience and game understanding will earn Gunjur the West Coast Region zonal football tournament trophy.

Bubacarr Sanneh, who is currently bagging a CAF D licence certificate, is no doubt an exceptional coach always strive to do better and develop to higher height.

With an experience of serving as head coach of Gunjur District team previous years, Sanneh is expected to guide coastal town to the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

According to Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), only three applications were received during the open call.

One for the West Coast zonal zonal football championship and two for the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

After reviewing the appointments, selection were made based on evidences of merit provided.

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) congratulated appointed coaches, whiling wishing them success as both gaffers set to lead the coastal town football to higher heights.

Source: Gunjur Sports Committee officials

Solace Foundation prexy hails SJAG, SESDO

Gambia elected to Fund Approval Committee against Doping in Sport at UNESCO