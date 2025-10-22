Gambia: Life Is Brief

"Man's days are determined; You have decreed the number of his months and have set limits he cannot exceed." (Job 14:5)

When we reflect on eternity and compare it to the length of our days on planet earth, it is just like vapour. "You have made my days a mere handbreath; the span of my years is as nothing before you. Each man's life is but a breath." (Ps 39:5) The Psalmist in Psalm 89:47 makes the comment: "Remember how fleeting is my life. For what futility you have created all men!"

Moses the servant of God wrote: "The length of our days is seventy years or eighty, if we have the strength; yet their span is but trouble and sorrow, for they quickly pass, and we fly away." (Ps. 90:10)

Conscious of these facts, we must apply our hearts unto wisdom. (Ps. 90:12)

Our preoccupations, ungodly ambitions, our vain pursuits and concerns negatively impact our lives and before we know it, we have run out of time. Except we take deliberate steps to live meaningful lives and focus on the things above, it shall be sheer 'Had I knowns!'

Now that you know, listen to what elder Job has to say on the matter. "Man born of a woman is of a few days and full of trouble. He springs up like a flower and withers away; like a fleeting shadow, he does not endure." (Job 12:1-2)

Time to get it right for good!

