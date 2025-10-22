Gambia: UK Woman Says Police Arrested Wrong Person in Piu Shooting Case

In a marathon testimony before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court in Banjul yesterday, Kathleen McGee, a British national, stunned the courtroom as she declared that she had told the Gambian police they had arrested the wrong person in connection with the Sukuta Traffic Light shooting.

Appearing as Defence Witness 10 (WD10) in the ongoing trial involving Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang--both accused of the fatal shooting of two Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers, McGee told the court that she had informed the police that of their mistake upon learning that Ousainou Bojang had been arrested as the principal suspect.

McGee, who resides in Brufut, testified that Ousainou was working for her at the time of the incident and insisted he had no links to the crime. Her testimony adds a dramatic twist to a case that has gripped national attention.

McGee was the employer of Ousainou Bojang, at an apartment in Brufut where Bojang had been working as a security guard for several years prior to his arrest in connection with the PIU shooting incident.

In response to Defence Counsel Lamin J. Darboe's inquiry, as to whether she knew the first accused, Ousainou Bojang, McGee affirmed: "Yes, I first met Ousainou Bojang back in 2010 when we bought our property in Brufut. His family lives next door to us." She further explained that Ousainou had worked for her family for several years, serving as a security guard and assisting with gardening and property maintenance.

Counsel Darboe asked the witness to specify the last time she spoke with Ousainou by phone. McGee stated that the conversation took place on 12 September 2023, while she was in the United Kingdom. She confirmed that Ousainou was at the compound in Brufut at the time of the call.

When asked to recall the time of the conversation, McGee responded: "The conversation started at roughly 18 minutes past 8 in the evening, Gambian time. That would be 21:18 UK time, and lasted for several hours, until after midnight UK time." She explained that the discussion centred around Ousainou's personal issues with his girlfriend.

McGee further testified that Ousainou had been seeking help due to threats made against him by a local individual introduced to him by someone named Claudette. She advised him to speak with Sharon, a neighbour, who might be able to assist him in contacting the police.

Upon being asked whether Ousainou had gone to the police, McGee confirmed that he had visited the station on Monday, 11 September, where he spoke with two officers who introduced him to their senior officer, Yero Saidy.

Counsel Darboe then questioned whether McGee had interacted with Yero Saidy. She replied that although she had not met him in person, she had spoken to him on the phone. This conversation occurred after Sharon Brown, a neighbour, contacted McGee on the evening of Ousainou's arrest, distressed after receiving a call from Saidy. Saidy was attempting to confirm whether the individual arrested at Jululung was the same person who worked for McGee in Brufut.

According to McGee, Sharon informed her that Ousainou had been arrested on suspicion of shooting police officers at the Sukuta Jabang Traffic Lights. However, McGee expressed certainty that Ousainou could not have been involved, as she had been in continuous communication with him via WhatsApp messages and voice calls from 8 p.m. onwards the previous night, with no interruptions. She advised Sharon to have Saidy contact her directly.

McGee testified that she later spoke with Yero Saidy, who claimed to be investigating Ousainou's arrest. During their conversation, she noted a loud commotion in the background, and Saidy said he would call back but did not. On 15 September, McGee sent Saidy a message reiterating her belief that the wrong person had been arrested, citing her hours-long WhatsApp communication with Ousainou on the night of the alleged incident. She offered to provide copies of the messages as evidence.

Counsel Darboe asked where the conversations with Ousainou were stored. McGee explained that she had saved them on her work computer to prevent loss and had subsequently emailed them to the authorities following Ousainou's arrest.

She stated that, to her knowledge, Ousainou had no prior involvement with the police. His role was limited to his duties at her residence, occasionally assisting with additional tasks. She described him as a quiet and good person.

McGee confirmed that she still uses the same iPhone through which she communicated with Ousainou, and that it was functioning properly at the time. She transferred the conversations from the iPhone to her computer for safekeeping.

She emphasised that the conversation with Ousainou was continuous, with no gaps in messaging. He had initially used a guest's Wi-Fi at the compound, and when it was turned off, he purchased credit to continue messaging.

With no objection raised, the mobile conversation between McGee and Ousainou was tendered into evidence.

During cross-examination, Counsel A. Sillah, representing the second accused, Amie Bojang, asked how long McGee had known Ousainou. She responded that she had known him since 2010, approximately 15 years. She added that Ousainou still works at her residence in Brufut and that his job remains available to him upon release.

When asked about Ousainou's job duties, McGee stated that he handles security, welcomes visitors, and maintains the pool and compound. "In 2023, Ousainou specifically worked in the night shift," she added.

Counsel Sillah asked whether the security guards at her residence used any weapons or firearms. McGee clarified that her guards are not armed, though they might keep a piece of wood nearby, but no actual weapons.

Sillah referenced evidence suggesting that the suspect had been associated with MFDC rebel members and asked whether McGee knew Ousainou to be affiliated with any group or force. She replied, "No, because I have never known him to be a member of any group, any gang, and certainly would never suggest that he was a member of a rebel force."

Counsel Sillah further inquired whether the WhatsApp messages between McGee and Ousainou were exchanged on the night of the incident. McGee confirmed that they were, stating, "Yes, it was the 12th of September, the timestamp corresponds to the day it happened."

She clarified that she had been chatting with Ousainou from 8 p.m. to midnight UK time, on the night of the shooting, which she believed occurred around 9 p.m. She confirmed that their conversation continued throughout the night.

Finally, Counsel Sillah asked whether McGee knew the second accused, Amie Bojang. McGee responded that she knew Amie as Ousainou's sister, who lives next door in Brufut. "I have got to know Amie a little bit better because I have been visiting her in Mile 2 for the last two years," she told the court.

During cross-examination, State Counsel Wakawa stated: "I put it to you that the purported WhatsApp conversation you claim was with Ousainou Bojang was not, in fact, his number." The witness replied: "I'm sorry, but that's not correct."

She further stated that if Ousainou Bojang were at work, she would be aware of it. "However, if he is not at work, I have no business with that," she told the court.

Counsel Wakawa pressed on: "So, apart from the name saved as Ousainou Bojang, you have nothing to show the court that the person you were communicating with was indeed Ousainou Bojang?" The witness responded: "No."

