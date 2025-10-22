Gambia: Madiambal Diagne Arrested in France Over Suspicious Financial Transitions

22 October 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Madiambal DIAGNE was arrested yesterday October 21, in France. The information given exclusively by Samba SECK on Facebook was confirmed by his lawyer, Mr. Bourdon, who took the train to inquire about his client's situation.

According to Radio France, Madiambal DIAGNE was arrested and granted bail and that his extradition would be decided by a French court.

An arrest warrant was issued against the boss of Avenir Communication, a few days after his flight to France. He is being prosecuted by the Senegalese courts for money laundering.

Diagne, who heads the Avenir Communication Group, is reportedly implicated in a judicial investigation concerning alleged suspicious financial transactions amounting to 21 billion CFA francs. The transactions were flagged in a report by the National Financial Intelligence Processing Unit (CENTIF).

Further details surrounding his arrest and the ongoing investigation remain limited as legal proceedings continue.

