Nigeria: Osimhen Makes CAF Men's Player of the Year Shortlist Again

22 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been shortlisted for the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday released a 10-man list of nominees, featuring some of the continent's finest footballers.

Alongside Osimhen, the list includes Mohamed Salah of Egypt; Achraf Hakimi and Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco; Seydou Guirassy of Guinea; Fiston Mayele of Congo; Frank Anguissa of Cameroon; Denis Bouanga of Gabon; and Senegalese stars Ilimane Ndiaye and Pape Sarr.

Osimhen, who won the prestigious award in 2023, enjoyed another impressive season, leading Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig title with 26 league goals. His remarkable form earned him a record €75 million permanent transfer from Napoli to the Turkish champions.

In other categories, Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali has been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year award, where he will face competition from Yassine Bounou, Ronwen Williams, and Andre Onana.

Also on the honours list is Daniel Bameyi, captain of Nigeria's Flying Eagles, who is among the contenders for the Men's Young Player of the Year award.

CAF is expected to announce the winners at its annual awards ceremony later in the year.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.