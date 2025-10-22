Africa: Nigeria to Host Inaugural Africa Running Conference in Lagos

In line with the adage, "A healthy nation is a prosperous nation," the National Sports Commission (NSC), in partnership with World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), is set to host the first-ever Africa Running Conference in Lagos. The landmark event seeks to promote health, fitness, and athletic excellence, while driving mass participation, talent discovery, and private-sector investment -- firmly positioning Nigeria as a key player in global sports.

Speaking in Abuja, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko said the conference aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of building a thriving sports economy.

"This conference is a reflection of our vision -- that of the NSC and President Tinubu -- to create a sports ecosystem where sport becomes a driver of national economic development," Dikko stated.

He emphasized that road running represents a strong comparative advantage for Nigeria, noting that nationwide excitement has grown rapidly.

"Thanks to the groundwork laid by our Director-General and other stakeholders, the excitement has spread from Lagos to Abuja, Kaduna to Enugu. Every state now wants to be involved," he added.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade described the event as a milestone, saying it marks Nigeria's transformation from a "consumption-driven" to a "production-driven" sports nation.

"For World Athletics to choose Lagos over Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa shows their confidence in Nigeria and the reforms currently underway," Olopade said.

World Athletics' Head of Running and Mass Participation, Alessio Punzi, reaffirmed the organization's support, describing the conference as "many years in the making."

He explained that it would include technical workshops for African federations, focusing on standardization and officiating -- vital steps toward building a sustainable running culture across the continent.

The Africa Running Conference, beyond sport, represents a bold statement of intent -- a celebration of health, unity, and Nigeria's growing leadership in sports-driven development.