Nigeria: INEC Staff Kidnapped in Kogi

At least three staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are among the nine persons abducted at Amuna Ochikala in Ofu local government area of Kogi state .

The incident was reported to have occurred around 3pm on Tuesday.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the bus they were travelling in when they got few kilometers to Aloma town on the highway.

The Sienna Bus, was said to have loaded passengers from Utako park in Abuja, while heading for Anambra State

The INEC staff were identified as Chinenye Oji, Adamaka Anih and Catherine Temaugee.

They were said to be going for an official assignment in relation to the upcoming governorship election in the state .

"The INEC Staff were deployed to Anambra for printing of voters register and other materials ahead of the guber election scheduled for first week of November", said a source who craved anonymity.

According to eyewitness, the kidnappers took possession of all the occupants of the bus, including wife of the the driver, stressing that the driver was later released with an old woman.

The driver of the ill fated bus in a voice call to a victim's family said the hoodlums' shot at their vehicle while in motion around Aloma community in kogi state, chattering its wind screen.

He added that no passenger sustained injuries during the shooting.

"Right now, am at a police station in Aloma, making entry . Our vehicle came under fire in Aloma by gunmen, chattering its windscreen. Nobody was injured during the attack.

"On stopping, the hoodlums took all the occupants in the vehicle away to the bush, including my wife . They did not take anything from us.

"While on our way going into the bush, they spotted an elderly woman who was obviously weak to continue the journey. I was released to take her back by our abductors to the road ,when she identified me as the driver of the vehicle on their request", he said .

However, report from the area on Thursday morning noted that vigilantes and hunters had succeeded in rescuing four of the kidnapped victims.

" The vigilante and hunters in the community were mobilized to the bush ,shortly after the incident. We noted this morning that four of the abducted victims have been rescued after exchange of gun fire with their abductors in the forest of the community in the night", said Ajeka Oduma, a resident of Aloma community .

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi state police Command, SP William Aya did not pick his call or respond to text messages sent to him over the incident.