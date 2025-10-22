Cote d'Ivoire: Appointment of Bishop of SAN Pedro-En-Côte d'Ivoire

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Youlo Alexis Touabli as bishop of the diocese of San Pedro-en-Côte d'Ivoire, Côte d'Ivoire, transferring him from the see of Agboville. Bishop Youlo Alexis Touabli was born on 1 January 1961 in Bereblo Tabou.

He was ordained a priest on 8 August 1987 for the diocese of San Pedro-en-Côte d'Ivoire.

After ordination, he held the roles of teacher in the minor seminary of Gagnoa (1987-1990) and the minor seminary of Yopougon (1990-1992). He was awarded a licentiate in philosophy from the Institut Catholique de Paris (1992-1995), and went on to serve as vicar of the Cathedral of San Pedro (1995-1997) and professor in the major seminar of Daloa (1997-1999). After obtaining a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome (1999-2001), he held the offices of parish administrator of Saint André, Sassanra (2001-2002), parish priest of Saint Paul in San Pedro, and vicar general of the diocese (2003-2006), president of the Episcopal Conference of Côte d'Ivoire (2011-2017), and apostolic administrator of the diocese of Yamoussoukro (2018-2023).

On 14 October 2006 he was elected first bishop of Agboville, receiving episcopal ordination the following 16 December.

Since 5 May 2022, he has served as president of the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA).