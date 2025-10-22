Cote d'Ivoire: Resignation and Appointment of Bishop of Abengourou

Vatican City — The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Abengourou, Côte d'Ivoire, presented by Bishop Boniface Ziri Gbaya.

The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Jean-Pierre Tanoh Tiémélé, until now Sunday vicar of Ascension de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ, as bishop of Abengourou, Côte d'Ivoire.

Msgr. Jean-Pierre Tanoh Tiémélé was born on 22 February 1969 in Treichville. After attending the Université Félix-Houhouët-Boigny in Abidjan, he was awarded a Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Option Entrepreneuriat et Dévéloppement Durable presso il Centre de Recherche et d'Action pour la Paix-Institut de la Dignité et des Droits Humains (CERAP/DDH) and a degree in engineering in Audit et Contrôl de gestion from the École supérieure de commerce Castaing in Abidjan. He subsequently completed his studies in philosophy and theology at the Saint Coeur de Marie in Anyama and the Saint Paul VI Major Seminary of Abidjan, obtaining a licentiate in theology.

He was ordained a priest on 29 January 2011.

He has held the following offices: director general and administrator of the Centre Père Mathieu Ray de Koumassi (2011-2015), diocesan chaplain for Catholic Scouts (2013-2015), advisor of the Diocesan Council for Economic Affairs (2014-2015), secretary for Social Pastoral Care of the Episcopal Conference (2015-2016), national executive secretary of Caritas Côte d'Ivoire (2015-2024), and until now, Sunday vicar of the parish of Ascension de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ.