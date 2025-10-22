Liberia: Former Linsu President Varney Jarsey Dies At 40

- Liberia's student community is mourning the death of Varney Alieu Jarsey, a former president of the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), who passed away at age 40 in India after a period of illness.

The news of his death was confirmed late Monday by his family in a statement released by his brother, Seth Karngbaye.

"We regret to announce the death of our brother Varney Alieu Jarsey, who departed this evening in India," Karngbaye wrote. "The family appreciates all of you who have stood with us during his illness. As things unfold, details about his remains will be communicated in close consultation with the family."

Jarsey, widely regarded as one of Liberia's most outspoken and principled student leaders, rose to national prominence in the mid-2000s as president of LINSU. His leadership was marked by fearless advocacy for academic freedom, youth empowerment, and social justice, causes that earned him lasting respect across the student movement.

Under his watch, LINSU became a louder and more organized voice for student rights. He pushed for better learning conditions, greater access to scholarships, and transparency in student welfare funds, often confronting government institutions on accountability in the education sector.

"He was fearless but thoughtful," recalled a former LINSU executive member who worked closely with him. "Varney believed student leadership wasn't just about protest, it was about purpose, about changing the system so every young Liberian could have a fair shot at education."

Even after leaving formal student politics, Jarsey remained deeply engaged in civic and educational advocacy. He mentored young activists, spoke at youth conferences, and promoted a balance between activism and academic excellence.

Known for his calm intellect and conviction, he continued to challenge policymakers to prioritize education and tackle youth unemployment, engaging both the Legislature and the Ministry of Education on policy reforms.Tributes have poured in from across the country. The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) called Jarsey "a courageous son of the soil whose advocacy shaped a generation," while the University of Liberia Students Union (ULSU) described him as "a model of selfless leadership and moral courage."

His death, colleagues say, leaves a void in a movement still struggling to find voices of integrity and purpose.

Details on the repatriation of Jarsey's remains and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.