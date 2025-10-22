Namibia: Gladiators Take Aim At Wafcon 2026 Qualification

Namibia are aiming for a second appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) when they take on Zambia in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto at 15h00 this afternoon.

The Brave Gladiators have already seen off regional rivals in the form of Eswatini in their bid to reach the continental finals that will be held in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April next year.

The match will be streamed live on the Namibia Football Association Facebook page and on Cosafa's YouTube channel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Goals from Fiola Vliete, Ivone Kooper and Hilma Kanyama gave Namibia a 3-0 first leg win in that tie back in February, before Juliana Blou netted as they won the second leg 1-0 in a fixture also played at Dobsonville.

Zambia will provide a much sterner test with their array of global stars, though they are without current CAF Women's Player of the Year Barbra Banda, who is injured.

Namibia coach Lucky Kakuva has had the majority of his players in camp for some time, and last week named his final squad, which includes the likes of Zenatha Coleman, Kooper and Kanyama.

"We kicked off preparations mid last month and I'm impressed with the input of the team, and going forward we can only get better," he says.

"The first week we focused more on fitness, just to get the players up to speed. because they haven't played competitive football in a while, the league ended in June."

Defender Lovisa Mulunga says the squad was confident they can get past the stern challenge of Zambia.

"We have been preparing well for the final round of the qualifiers, and the team has shown commitment and dedication since we started," she says.

"The coaches have set out a clear game plan against Zambia and I strongly believe we can deliver a strong performance against the Copper Queens."

Namibia will be buoyed by their showing against Zambia in the qualifiers for the previous continental finals.

The first leg in Zambia finished 0-0, with the return ending 1-1, giving Zambia the narrowest of passages through on the away goals rule.

The teams have also met three times in the Cosafa Women's Championship since 2019, though on each occasion Zambia have come out on top.

Zambia may be missing Banda, but still have a formidable squad that includes the likes of Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC, USA), Grace Chanda (Orlando Pride, United States), Ireen Lungu (Sichuan, China) and Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

The winners of the 11 second-round ties in the qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 will join the hosts in the field.

The tournament will serve as the qualifiers for the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup to be staged in Brazil, with the four semi-finalists in Morocco advancing to the global finals.

Cosafa Women's Championship postponed to 2026

Cosafa, meanwhile, announced yesterday that the Cosafa Women's Championship 2025 has been postponed to early next year due to the current unavailability of a host.

It will now instead serve as vital preparation for the TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon tournament in Morocco next year.

The Cosafa tournament will move from its usual October/November slot to the first quarter of 2026, with full details to be provided in due course. Cosafa is currently engaging with a potential host for this tournament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wafcon 2026 will serve as the African qualifier for the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Several southern African nations are expected to qualify for the continental finals, with the Cosafa Women's Championship 2025 therefore providing them with an excellent chance to fine-tune their squads and prepare for the vital tournament in Morocco.

"We appreciate the understanding and continued support of all stakeholders as we work to maintain the high standards of women's football within our region," Cosafa executive director Sue Destombes says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.