Nigerian Govt Releases N32.9 Billion to PHCs, Urges Nigerians to Monitor Funds

The federal government has released N32.9 billion under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to enhance primary healthcare services nationwide.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, announced this in a public message titled "The Red Letter: A National Call to Protect Our Health" on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the funds have already been disbursed directly into the commercial bank accounts of PHCs, marking the third round of BHCPF releases in 2025.

"This money is not sitting in Abuja," Mr Pate said.

"It has already begun its journey into the accounts of primary health care facilities in every ward across Nigeria. It is your clinic's money. It is your community's chance. It is your country's promise."

The minister urged Nigerians to take ownership of their health system and play active roles in monitoring how the funds are used.

"Stand up and take ownership. Go to your health facility. Join the committee. Review the plan. Demand openness. Celebrate progress. And above all, make sure the fund truly protects the health of your people," Mr Pate said.

Community involvement

Mr Pate said the BHCPF is the heartbeat of Nigeria's renewed hope in health, "a signal that government is not only fulfilling its responsibility as the custodian of the fund, but trusting you to help safeguard that spending."

He, however, noted that many communities fail to track how the funds are used.

"But too often, we have observed that communities stand aside. Our community members and institutions do not ask how the money is used, or if it reaches the people it was meant for. When that happens, silence becomes a loss," he said.

"Each naira in this N32.9 billion is a seed. When you nurture it with vigilance and pride, it grows into medicine, safe births, better infrastructure, and lives saved. When you neglect it, it withers into waste.

"Let this Red Letter reach every community, every ward, and every home. Let it remind us that the health of Nigeria lives in the hands of Nigerians."

About BHCPF

The BHCPF, established under the National Health Act (2014), aims to improve primary healthcare in Nigeria by reducing out-of-pocket costs and improving outcomes.

The fund is jointly managed by the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), with direct transfers to accredited facilities.

As of June, the government announced a fresh disbursement of N32.88 billion under the BHCPF to revamp more than 8,000 primary health-care centres across Nigeria.

Also in September, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, said the government has disbursed N192 billion to strengthen primary healthcare facilities under the BHCPF.

The statement was made during the "National Health Financing Policy Dialogue: Reimagining the Future of Health Financing in Nigeria," organised by NHIA and partners.