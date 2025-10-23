Liberia: GOL Launches Digital Legal Power of Attorney Platform - CSA Chief Hails It As 'Smarter, Safer, Fairer System'

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia (GOL) has officially launched a Digital Platform for the Automated Legal Power of Attorney (LPA) -- a modern biometric system designed to simplify and secure transactions for civil servants nationwide. The Civil Service Agency (CSA) describes it as "a fully automated, real-time digital service that is fast, smart, and secure."

The landmark digital rollout was led by the Office of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday, October 22, at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. The ceremony drew top government officials, international partners, and representatives from Liberia's financial and technology sectors.

A Promise Revived Through Digital Transformation

Giving an overview of the platform, CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. reflected on the legacy of the original LPA, which once enabled civil servants to make purchases on credit as a mark of trust between the state and its employees.

"Before the storms of conflict, the LPA was more than a benefit -- it was a promise," Dr. Joekai said. "It built homes, educated children, and strengthened the bond between the worker and the state."

He lamented that years of war and systemic decline eroded public trust and buried the once-effective system under bureaucracy and inefficiency. When he assumed office, he said, his team found "a system that had lost its soul."

"Civil servants filled endless forms, files got misplaced, and honest workers waited in despair for simple approvals," he recalled. "The problem wasn't the people -- it was the process, trapped in paper, designed for another century."

Digitization: From Paperwork to Platform of Trust

Dr. Joekai said the CSA's solution was to digitize, modernize, and humanize the system. The new LPA, he explained, uses biometric verification so that "a worker's fingerprint becomes their signature of authenticity."

"Today, the Legal Power of Attorney is no longer a stack of dusty files. It is a fully automated, biometric, real-time digital service," he said.

Under the new system, every government employee, whether in ministries, agencies, county offices, or hospitals, will be enrolled into the database. Partner vendors are equipped with LPA-approved smart terminals connected directly to the CSA system.

Civil servants can now make purchases within approved credit limits using biometric authentication -- no paperwork, no waiting, and no risk of fraud. Payments are automatically deducted from payroll over six months.

"The benefits: a smarter, safer, and fairer system," Dr. Joekai emphasized. "No more falsified authorizations, no impersonations, no long approvals -- every transaction is transparent and traceable."

Empowering Civil Servants and Strengthening Accountability

Dr. Joekai noted that the reform benefits all parties -- vendors gain trust and guaranteed payments, civil servants gain access and dignity, and government gains efficiency and fiscal control.

"This is not a system built for convenience alone," he stressed. "It is a social contract built on fairness and respect."

The CSA boss said the automation of the LPA is part of Liberia's broader public sector modernization agenda, alongside payroll cleanup, wage reform, and merit-based recruitment.

He highlighted key CSA achievements, including the Employee Status Regularization Project that removed ghost names and saved millions, the National Civil Service Testing Center for fair recruitment, and the reconstitution of the Civil Service Board of Appeals to ensure justice at the workplace.

Partnerships Driving Reform and Expansion

Dr. Joekai praised key collaborators -- the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Justice -- for their support from inception to execution, saying their cooperation embodies President Boakai's vision of "peer learning, resource sharing, and technical collaboration."

He also recognized financial partners including ECOBANK Liberia, the International Bank of Liberia (IBLL), and AfriLand Bank, whose extensive rural presence will ensure no civil servant is left behind.

Additionally, he commended Mwetana Consulting and Technology Group, the Liberian firm that built and manages the system.

"You built this system, automated it, and will manage it with the CSA," he said. "You've proven that Liberian ingenuity can drive Liberian progress."

A Call for Empowerment and Inclusion

Dr. Joekai concluded with a call to empower qualified Liberians to fill roles often held by expatriates, urging government and the private sector to "open doors of opportunity" and trust local expertise.

"This reform is not just technological," he said. "It is transformational -- a new chapter of trust, accountability, and dignity for every public servant in Liberia."