Liberia: UN, Liberia Deepen Peacebuilding Efforts With National Consultation Spotlighting Lessons and Progress

MONROVIA — The United Nations in Liberia, in partnership with the Government of Liberia, has officially launched the Peacebuilding Impact Country Spotlight and commenced a two-day national consultation in Monrovia to evaluate the nation's peacebuilding progress and chart new pathways for sustainable peace.

Held at the Mamba Point Hotel on Monday, October 22, the event is themed "Unpacking Liberia's Peacebuilding Journey: Evidence, Impact, and Lessons for Sustained Peace - What Worked, What Didn't Work, and Why." The gathering has brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, and international stakeholders.

UN Resident Coordinator Stresses Collective Action for Peace

Delivering her keynote remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Madam Christine N. Umutoni emphasized that the deep dive is designed to reinforce discussions that will guide Liberia's ongoing peace and development agenda.

"This two-day national consultation is very important," she said. "The impact of peacebuilding, national reconciliation, and justice following years of challenges and support from partners to reach where we are is critical."

Madam Umutoni described the event as "a moment of collective engagement," applauding Liberia's progress in consolidating peace and democratic governance. She also highlighted key UN-supported programs that empower women and youth, promote the rule of law, strengthen security, and foster peaceful management of land and cross-border relations.

"I know what it means for a country to come from war for 15 years--mine lasted five," she said. "Imagine after the war came Ebola, then COVID-19, and then the financial crisis. To be where Liberia is today, conducting peaceful elections and a peaceful transfer of power, is a remarkable achievement."

She urged continued collaboration to tackle persistent challenges such as poverty, gender-based violence, and underdevelopment.

Peacebuilding Office Calls for Reflection and Renewal

Ms. Awa Dabo, Director and Deputy Head of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office, described the Peacebuilding Spotlight as an opportunity for collective learning, not an evaluation.

"It will draw on data, analysis, and the lived experiences of communities to understand the catalytic role of peacebuilding interventions led by national stakeholders," Dabo explained.

She said the next two days would allow Liberians to reflect on progress and renew shared commitments to make peace "tangible and meaningful for everyone."

"On behalf of the United Nations, I thank the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for hosting this national conference, and I wish us all a fruitful exchange," she added.

Dabo noted that Liberia is among the first countries to engage in the initiative, hoping the deep dive would enrich both national and global peacebuilding insights.

Liberia Praised for Progress in Women, Peace, and Security

Representing Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration Dr. Ibrahim Nyei lauded the Peacebuilding Commission and the UN for their steadfast support since Liberia's civil war.

"Had it not been for the contributions of the United Nations, ECOWAS, AU, EU, and other international partners, we would not have reached this far," he said.

Dr. Nyei recalled that in May 2025, the Peacebuilding Commission's Liberia Configuration in New York commended Liberia for strides in women, peace, and security, and for implementing the first and second National Action Plans.

"All these initiatives have produced significant peace dividends--from empowering communities to strengthening public institutions, including the police, governance, and integrity institutions," he added.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment:

"We are ready to contribute everything we have from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the success of this deep dive."

Minister Nyumalin Highlights Causes and Lessons from Civil War

Minister of Internal Affairs Francis Nyumalin thanked the UN and the government for organizing the consultation, which he described as an essential opportunity to assess Liberia's peacebuilding impact.

He outlined three focus areas: understanding the causes of the 14-year civil war and its effects, evaluating Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) investments, and identifying future peacebuilding priorities.

"The conflict in Liberia was complex," Nyumalin said. "It resulted from longstanding grievances--marginalization, corruption, ethnic division, and the over-centralization of governance."

He noted that the war's aftermath left Liberia devastated, with broken institutions and widespread poverty.

"The PBF has been a critical partner in our journey," he said. "It has supported national reconciliation, security sector reform, and the rule of law--helping to rebuild institutions, enhance reconciliation, and facilitate peaceful transitions."

A Renewed Call for Sustained Peace

The Peacebuilding Impact Country Spotlight serves as both a reflection on Liberia's post-war transformation and a platform to define future strategies. The consultation, widely followed online and in the media, reflects a collective commitment to ensuring that Liberia's peace remains enduring, inclusive, and development driven.