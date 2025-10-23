Liberia Faces Huge Budget Credibility, Sustainability Challenges

The Senate Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has described the budget credibility in Liberia as a significant challenge due to factors such as off-budget spending, weak oversight, and issues with timely implementation.

The Gbarpolu County Senator and former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Amara Mohammed Konneh, said besides the issues of weak oversight and timely implementation, "there is also the matter of debt sustainability."

The former Finance Minister has disclosed that Liberia's total debt stock now stands at approximately US$2.7 billion - about 57 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - as of mid-2025. Domestic debt, which has reached US$1.1 billion, makes up 41.9% of the total stock. "This is alarming because the Government's domestic borrowing crowds out private sector investment, as the government competes with businesses for limited resources."

Furthermore, the Gbarpolu County lawmaker noted that debt servicing strains fiscal space, eating into funds that could be used for infrastructure, education, and healthcare. "This situation also erodes public trust, as irregularities in debt management raise questions about accountability."

He recalled the recent report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) which revealed significant irregularities related to domestic debt. "The Commission rejected 88 percent of domestic debt claims due to missing documentation and unsupported payment requests."

While there have been efforts to improve domestic revenue collection, increase debt sustainability, and strengthen overall public financial management, "problems persist in ensuring the budget is executed as planned. The result has been compromised by public service delivery and reduced public trust."

Konneh, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, promised to work with his colleagues in the Legislature and the Executive to address this long-standing issue, which he said dates back before his time as Finance Minister.

Strengthening the country's institutions he maintained, requires a holistic approach that ensures that the public and private sectors operate in predictable integrity; and welcomes President Joseph Boakai's submission of a legislation on SOES reforms. "I will work with my colleagues to strengthen and enact legislation that sets standards for corporate governance. These standards will help ensure the diversity, competency, and integrity of those in corporate leadership."

On regional cooperation, Senator Konneh looks forward to working with Western Region Legislative Caucus colleagues to advance resource mobilization efforts for the Western Liberia Development Agenda, a regional development effort by the Western Region Legislative Caucus that aligns with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"We presented the plan to President Boakai during our last sitting, and he tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate resource mobilization with relevant Executive Branch agencies."

In the near future, Konneh promised to initiate a conversation with Gbarpolu county legislative colleagues, local government officials, traditional leaders, and citizens on the relocation of the burial site of the late King Sao Boso Kamara and reconcile the county's leaders and citizens.

"We will also formally engage with the Ministry of Mines to address the proliferation of Chinese and other foreign miners in Gbarpolu, which is degrading our environment and polluting primary water sources for our people."

These priorities, Amara Konneh asserted, reflect his conviction that Liberia must build institutions that protect lives, responsibly steward resources, and deliver justice. "I call on my colleagues in government, the private sector, civil society, and the public to join me in shaping laws that reflect our values and meet the urgent needs of our nation. I look forward to continuing to transform Liberia with you."