Liberia: Lawmakers Investigate TotalEnergies, Oranto Oil Blocks Contracts

The House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate have launched separate investigations into the newly signed offshore oil exploration contracts between the Government of Liberia and international oil giants TotalEnergies and Oranto Petroleum. This move follows increasing concerns over the alignment of these agreements with Liberia's national interests and regulatory standards. Lawmakers are keen to ensure the contracts, which span significant portions of the Liberia Basin, will provide genuine benefits for the country and its people.

The contracts in question involve eight offshore oil blocks, spread across approximately 112,700 square kilometers in the Liberia Basin, one of the most promising areas for hydrocarbon exploration in West Africa. The blocks under scrutiny include LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29 (with TotalEnergies), and LB-15, LB-16, LB-22, and LB-24 (with Oranto Petroleum). These contracts are seen as crucial for Liberia's economic future and energy sector, representing the first upstream petroleum agreements in over a decade.

A Landmark Moment for Liberia's Oil and Gas Sector

The agreements are a significant development for Liberia, which has long sought to unlock its offshore oil potential. The President's communication to the Legislature described the contracts as a "milestone" for Liberia's upstream petroleum sector, marking the first such agreements since the 2010s. According to the President's office, the contracts align with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which prioritizes economic revitalization, job creation, and the improvement of social services.

"The execution of these contracts represents Liberia's first upstream petroleum agreements in over a decade, signaling renewed international confidence in our hydrocarbon potential," the President's message emphasized. This is seen as an effort to reposition Liberia as a significant player in the global oil market, with promises of both economic growth and sustainable development.

Despite the optimism, both the House of Representatives and the Senate have raised concerns, prompting investigations into the terms and implications of these agreements. In the House, lawmakers voted unanimously to refer the contracts to a Joint Committee on Hydrocarbon, Contracts, Monopolies, Investment and Concessions, and Judiciary for a two-week review. Meanwhile, the Senate took a similar step, forwarding the agreements to its own joint committee, including members from Hydrocarbon, Judiciary, Investment and Concessions, and Ways, Means and Finance, for a more extensive three-week investigation.

This extended scrutiny by lawmakers underscores the importance of ensuring that Liberia's natural resources are not exploited in a way that shortchanges the country's long-term interests. The decision to investigate is also a response to the public's concerns over the transparency and fairness of past oil contracts, which have historically faced criticism for failing to deliver significant benefits to Liberia's citizens.

The contracts with TotalEnergies and Oranto Petroleum are designed to promote economic growth and development, with several key provisions included to benefit Liberia. Among the terms highlighted in the President's communication are Signature Bonuses, Seismic Data and Exploration Milestones, and Energy Development Fund.

Under the signature bonuses, TotalEnergies has agreed to pay a US$3,000,000 signature bonus for each of the blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29. This includes US$2,600,000 directed to Liberia's Consolidated Fund, with the remainder allocated to the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA). Oranto Petroleum also committed to a US$1,250,000 signature bonus for each of its blocks, with US$850,000going to the government.

With Seismic Data and Exploration Milestones, both companies are obligated to pay additional amounts upon acquiring new seismic data or approving their first exploration wells. TotalEnergies will pay US$1,250,000 upon each of these milestones, while Oranto will pay similar amounts for its respective blocks.

Under the Energy Development Fund arrangements, a US$500,000 annual contribution to Liberia's Energy Development Fund is mandated for each contract, aimed at supporting the country's energy infrastructure and future energy projects.

While these payments represent a positive cash inflow for the Liberian government, questions remain over whether these terms are truly in Liberia's best interest. Some critics argue that while signature bonuses and annual contributions are helpful, the government must ensure that the companies' operations do not result in environmental degradation or the short-term depletion of resources without ensuring long-term benefits such as local job creation and capacity-building.

Liberia's oil industry has a complex history, with previous contracts criticized for a lack of transparency and minimal economic benefit to the people. The last decade saw limited progress in the sector, with the 2014 Ebola outbreak and the subsequent global drop in oil prices halting exploration activities. However, in recent years, global oil prices have rebounded, creating a renewed sense of opportunity for Liberia to capitalize on its hydrocarbon resources.

Yet, Liberia's past experience with the sector remains a cautionary tale. In the early 2000s, oil exploration contracts were criticized for being lopsided in favor of international companies, with little oversight or transparency from the government. In many cases, the terms of the agreements were viewed as not sufficiently protecting the country's long-term interests. Lawmakers are keen to ensure that this history is not repeated with the TotalEnergies and Oranto contracts.

The investigation by Liberia's Legislature is crucial in ensuring that the country's oil wealth benefits not just foreign investors but also the citizens of Liberia. Lawmakers must weigh the potential economic gains from these contracts -- including job creation, energy development, and revenue generation -- against the possible environmental impacts and risks of resource depletion.

As Liberia moves forward with these agreements, the challenge will be balancing economic growth with sustainability and transparency. For the country's energy future to truly be transformative, the focus must be on ensuring that these oil blocks provide long-term value to Liberia's people -- not just short-term profits for multinational corporations.

In the coming weeks, the Joint Committees of the House and Senate will continue their investigations. The results of their review could have far-reaching implications for the future of Liberia's energy sector, its economic development, and its ability to harness natural resources for the collective good of its citizens.