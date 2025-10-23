Liberia: Death Toll Rises in Ghastly Road Accident

The death toll from Wednesday's ghastly road accident between Thomas's Farm and SKT, along the Gbarnga-Monrovia highway, has reportedly climbed to more than seven, deepening national grief and raising renewed concerns about road safety across Liberia.

The fatal incident occurred during the afternoon when a black taxi attempted to overtake another vehicle. Eyewitnesses recounted that the maneuver turned catastrophic after one of the taxi's tires burst, causing the vehicle to swerve violently into the path of an oncoming white pickup truck. The resulting collision left a horrifying scene of twisted metal and scattered debris.

At least four people, including a baby and the taxi driver, lost their lives instantly at the scene, with first responders and bystanders rushing to rescue survivors trapped in the wreckage. Emergency teams from Bong County, backed by community volunteers, swiftly transported the wounded to nearby health centers.

According to Samuel Kplaiwru, Manager of Super Bongese Radio and Director of Communications at Phebe Hospital, several of the critically injured victims have since been transferred to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia for advanced medical treatment.

"The situation at the Phebe Hospital Emergency Room was devastating," Kplaiwru reported. "Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to stabilize the injured before they were referred to Monrovia. Unfortunately, we have lost more lives, including the driver of the taxi."

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash and assess potential negligence. Police sources say preliminary findings point to mechanical failure and reckless driving as possible factors.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has reignited calls for government intervention to improve road infrastructure, strengthen vehicle inspection regulations, and increase driver safety awareness across the country.

Several residents and civil society actors in Bong County have expressed frustration over what they describe as a "preventable loss of lives," urging the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia National Police's Traffic Division to enforce stricter road safety standards.

"This is not just an accident it's a wake-up call," said a local community leader near the accident site. "Our roads are unsafe, our vehicles are poorly maintained, and too many drivers take unnecessary risks. The government must act now."

As families mourn their loved ones and communities grapple with the aftermath, medical teams at Phebe and JFK hospitals continue to battle to save the lives of survivors.

The Bong County Traffic Division has called for calm and patience as the investigation proceeds, promising that findings will be made public to ensure accountability and future prevention.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.