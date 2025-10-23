Ghana: Govt Committed to Innovation, Skills Development-Promoting Initiatives

The Deputy Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Technology, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote innovation, digital skills development, and entrepreneurship across Ghana.

He said the government viewed innovation and technology as central to its economic transformation agenda, stressing that creating opportunities for young people to acquire digital skills and launch new enterprises remained a national priority.

Mr. Sukparu made the remarks at the launch of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET) at the university's main campus in Accra on Tuesday.

He noted that the centre would serve as a national hub for collaboration among academia, industry, and government, providing a platform for nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The Registrar of GCTU, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, described the event as a significant milestone in the university's growth and transformation. He said the establishment of CITSET reflected GCTU's ambition to become the "Silicon Valley of Africa" by promoting practical training, research, and innovation that prepare students to meet the demands of the digital era.

Mr. Baidoo added that the centre would equip students and staff with the skills and entrepreneurial mindset required to convert ideas into practical solutions, reaffirming the university's commitment to producing graduates capable of contributing to national development.

Presenting an overview of the CITSET project, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, explained that the centre was conceived to bridge the gap between theory and practice by creating a collaborative space for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

Prof. Afoakwa further highlighted ongoing expansion at the university, including new academic buildings and laboratories dedicated to advanced research and innovation. He thanked the university council, staff, students, and government for their support, pledging to continue efforts to produce globally competitive graduates capable of driving Ghana's digital transformation.

Daniel Mohammed, a member of the project team, added that the newly established facility features a 60-seat digital laboratory designed to support practical and technology-driven learning.