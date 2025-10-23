Ghana: Anthony Joshua's Matchroom Announces Accra Card

Anthony Joshua is now planning a comeback fight in February 2026, after Matchroom confirmed its expansion to Accra, Ghana, for a boxing card before Christmas.
Joshua, who has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, has dealt with injuries this year. However, a rumoured fight with a fellow British heavyweight superstar appears to be in the works, following a tune-up fight.
Eddie Hearn's Matchroom has floated the possibility of Joshua venturing to Africa for a bout, following the legacy of "The Rumble in the Jungle." Matchroom's first-ever show on West African soil will not include AJ, with Hearn confirming that the card will take place in Accra on December 20 and serve as a "precursor" to Joshua's potential headline fight at the same venue next February.
"We're doing a show in Ghana on December 20," Hearn told The Ring."Obviously, this will not be an AJ show, but it's still going to be a good show. The idea is that this is probably a precursor for an AJ show out there, but it's not part of our initial deal. We can just get the lay of the land with this one."Related Articles
- United fall to LaLiga's Cadiz in friendlyDecember 9, 2022
- Fans to sue after Ronaldo missed S. Korea clashJuly 31, 2019
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
According to Hearn, Frank Smith visited Accra for a site inspection and was impressed with the arrangements. The December show will feature fighters with Ghanaian backgrounds, alongside other Matchroom boxers.
Meanwhile, Joshua's next opponent remains unclear, though Nigeria-born American Kingsley Ibeh has publicly called out the former world champion.
"We need the right platform and the right opponent to make a statement with -- and there'd be no better one than AJ," Ibeh told Sky Sports. "That would definitely be a dream come true. It doesn't matter where it is -- UK or Ghana -- I'm ready. I would love to dance with him in the O2 Arena. I would definitely stop him; no questions about that. It's just about how soon it happens."