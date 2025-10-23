Ghana: Anthony Joshua's Matchroom Announces Accra Card

Anthony Joshua is now planning a comeback fight in February 2026, after Matchroom confirmed its expansion to Accra, Ghana, for a boxing card before Christmas.

Joshua, who has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, has dealt with injuries this year. However, a rumoured fight with a fellow British heavyweight superstar appears to be in the works, following a tune-up fight.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom has floated the possibility of Joshua venturing to Africa for a bout, following the legacy of "The Rumble in the Jungle." Matchroom's first-ever show on West African soil will not include AJ, with Hearn confirming that the card will take place in Accra on December 20 and serve as a "precursor" to Joshua's potential headline fight at the same venue next February.

"We're doing a show in Ghana on December 20," Hearn told The Ring."Obviously, this will not be an AJ show, but it's still going to be a good show. The idea is that this is probably a precursor for an AJ show out there, but it's not part of our initial deal. We can just get the lay of the land with this one."

According to Hearn, Frank Smith visited Accra for a site inspection and was impressed with the arrangements. The December show will feature fighters with Ghanaian backgrounds, alongside other Matchroom boxers.

Meanwhile, Joshua's next opponent remains unclear, though Nigeria-born American Kingsley Ibeh has publicly called out the former world champion.