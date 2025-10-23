Ghana: Anthony Joshua's Matchroom Announces Accra Card

23 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Anthony Joshua is now planning a comeback fight in February 2026, after Matchroom confirmed its expansion to Accra, Ghana, for a boxing card before Christmas.

Joshua, who has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, has dealt with injuries this year. However, a rumoured fight with a fellow British heavyweight superstar appears to be in the works, following a tune-up fight.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom has floated the possibility of Joshua venturing to Africa for a bout, following the legacy of "The Rumble in the Jungle." Matchroom's first-ever show on West African soil will not include AJ, with Hearn confirming that the card will take place in Accra on December 20 and serve as a "precursor" to Joshua's potential headline fight at the same venue next February.

"We're doing a show in Ghana on December 20," Hearn told The Ring."Obviously, this will not be an AJ show, but it's still going to be a good show. The idea is that this is probably a precursor for an AJ show out there, but it's not part of our initial deal. We can just get the lay of the land with this one."Related Articles

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Hearn, Frank Smith visited Accra for a site inspection and was impressed with the arrangements. The December show will feature fighters with Ghanaian backgrounds, alongside other Matchroom boxers.

Meanwhile, Joshua's next opponent remains unclear, though Nigeria-born American Kingsley Ibeh has publicly called out the former world champion.

"We need the right platform and the right opponent to make a statement with -- and there'd be no better one than AJ," Ibeh told Sky Sports. "That would definitely be a dream come true. It doesn't matter where it is -- UK or Ghana -- I'm ready. I would love to dance with him in the O2 Arena. I would definitely stop him; no questions about that. It's just about how soon it happens."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.