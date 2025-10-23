Ghana Women's Football Future Bright - - FIFA Talent Coach

23 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FIFA Talent Coach, Stuart Yaw McLaren, has praised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its efforts in promoting youth women's football through the Elite Youth Regional Championship. Speaking to ghanafa.org, McLaren highlighted the importance of youth tournaments in unearthing talents and building a strong foundation for the future of women's football in Ghana.

"I'm hugely impressed. The talent on display has been fantastic. Even more importantly, I've seen so many young girls playing with joy, competitive spirit, and strong teamwork," he said.

He added that the celebrations at the end of the tournament, not just by the winning team but by all teams, reflected the positive experience the girls had.

McLaren noted the depth of talent across all positions:

  • Goalkeepers - highly competent and reliable
  • Defenders - strong, competitive, and composed
  • Midfielders - good game understanding, technical ability, and vision for penetrating passes
  • Forwards - excellent 1v1 skills, intelligent movement, and finishing ability

He stressed the need to continue creating opportunities for young girls to play, compete in high-level environments, and receive quality coaching. "The future of Ghana women's football is very bright," he concluded.

The Elite Regional Youth Tournaments, introduced last year, are aimed at identifying and nurturing young talents to strengthen Ghana's national teams in the future.

Meanwhile, the senior women's national team, the Black Queens, held their first training session in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday as they prepare for their 2026 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt.

A total of 18 players participated in the session, led by Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team. The session focused on light recovery drills, ball work, and tactical exercises to help players acclimatize to the weather and playing conditions.

Coach Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the team's attitude and work rate, noting that the Black Queens are fully focused on executing their game plan ahead of the crucial qualifier.


