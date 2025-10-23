Ghana: Pilgrims Affairs Office Confirms 42 Accredited Hajj Agents

A total of 42 accredited Hajj agents have been duly approved by the Hajj Agents Association of Ghana (HAAG) and confirmed by the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG).

The public, particularly all intending pilgrims for Hajj 2026, are therefore strongly advised to deal only with the approved and accredited agents to avoid any inconvenience or fraudulent activities.

According to the PAOG, the accredited agents are strategically located in all 16 regions, making their services easily accessible to prospective pilgrims.

At least 6,782 pilgrims from Ghana are expected to perform Hajj 2026.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications of the PAOG, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the organisation remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful Hajj operation for the year 2026.

The statement also highlighted that the Government has reduced the cost of Hajj from GH¢75,000 in 2024 to GH¢62,000 in 2025, with a further reduction to GH¢60,000 for Hajj 2026, to make it more affordable for Muslims seeking to fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Hajj dates, which are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, follow the sighting of the moon rather than the Gregorian system. Accordingly, Hajj 2026 is anticipated to begin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between late September and early June.