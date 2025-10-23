Ghana: Foreign Affairs Minister Urges Renewed Commitment to Address Global Challenges

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a renewed commitment to multilateralism and financial reform to address the world's pressing challenges.

"The world is witnessing rising geopolitical tensions, widening inequalities, the resurgence of protectionism, and a growing erosion of trust between nations. From protracted conflicts to global health crises, from climate emergencies to cyber insecurity," he stated.

He described these challenges as "a shared challenges that have become increasingly multifaceted and interdependent."

In recognition of these realities, Ghana believes that the answer lies in deeper and more effective multilateralism, not in its decline," Mr Ablakwa said.

Speaking in Accra yesterday during a High-Level Dialogue, organised in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the UN Office in Ghana held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the UN, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the need for a more effective, representative, and responsive multilateral system.

Held on the theme: 'Exploring the Future of Multilateralism and Sustainable Development Financing in a Fragmented World,' the dialogue brought together the UN Family, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Government Officials, Members of academia, Civil Society Organisations and the private sector.

The Minister reiterated Ghana's long-standing call for reform of the UN Security Council to make it more representative and inclusive by granting Africa at least one permanent seat at the Security Council.

Mr Ablakwa also highlighted the need for reform of the global financial architecture to ensure that developing countries had fair access to capital and trade saying, "We demand not only a reform of the Security Council but also a reset of the global financial architecture, which is currently rigged against Africa."

The Minister further stressed the importance of addressing climate change, particularly for vulnerable countries, adding that access to reliable and adequate climate finance was not a privilege, but a lifeline.

In doing so, he asserted, the UN could reaffirm its role as a cornerstone of global solidarity, guiding the world toward a more just and inclusive, sustainable future, expressing pride that Ghana is to host the Climate Vulnerable Forum in Accra.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Zia Choudhury, underscored the importance of dialogue and multilateralism in achieving global peace, security, and development quoting, "I'd rather talk all day than fight all day," adding that "When we choose to fight instead of talk, we do ourselves and the world a complete disservice."

Mr Choudhury noted that the anniversary theme, 'UN @ 80: Ghana and the UN -- Shared Responsibility for a Better Tomorrow,' served as a reminder that global challenges required collective action and shared responsibility.

"As the world celebrates the UNs' 80th anniversary, leaders are urged to recommit to the organisation's founding values and work towards a better tomorrow for all," he added.

Mr Choudhury reaffirmed UNs' commitment to peace and security by preventing conflict and addressing its root causes, accelerating climate action, promoting inclusive development so that young people, women, and marginalised communities are not left behind.