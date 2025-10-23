Nigeria: Explosion - 30 Killed Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tanker

Over 40 others injured

Minna--No fewer than 30 people have been burnt beyond recognition while scooping petrol from an accident tanker in Niger State.

Besides those who lost their lives, 40 people were also said to have suffered various degrees of burns during the incident.

The accident was said to have occurred about 11a.m., yesterday, at Essan and Badeggi communities between Bida to Agaie road in Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

An eye witness confirmed to Vanguard, that "The affected victims were trapped while scooping the petroleum product from the tanker. While they were scooping the product, the tanker exploded thereby burning many of the victims beyond recognition while the injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida for treatment."

Chairman of the state Tanker Drivers and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, National Ex-Officio, Farouk Kawo confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.

He said: "Reports sent to us indicated that the tanker was coming from Lagos and heading to the Northern part before the sad incident occured.

"Within this month, (October) alone, over 30 tanker trailers have been involved in accidents in that particular area because of the very bad nature of the road.

"We have always educated the people, especially the youths on the danger inherent in scooping fuel during any accident but they would not listen.

"Just last Sunday, a tanker carrying groundnut oil had an accident in the area and residents in the area, especially the youths rushed to the area and started scooping the product."

He appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene by reoairing the road to avoid constant accidents leading to waste of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

The Bida-Agaie-Lapai road has been a death trap to motorists, especially tankers, because of the failed road which has been lingering for years.

Incident painful, tragic -- Gov Bago

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammed Bago of the state has extended his condolences to the people of Essa, Katcha, over the incident.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.

"This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government.

"It is disheartening how people have continued to approach a fallen tanker to scoop its contents despite several sensitisation on the danger of such action. I think the people should value their lives no matter the situation than material things," he said.

The governor commended the management and staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, for its prompt intervention.