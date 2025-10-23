Nigeria: Hours After Abuja Protest, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Court He's Ready to Open Defence

*Lists Wike, Umahi, Generals Danjuma, Buratai, others, as witnesses

Hours after a protest in Abuja demanding his release, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday informed the Federal High Court that he was prepared to open his defence.

Kanu, who is facing trial before Justice James Omotosho, personally filed a fresh motion dated October 21, in which he expressed readiness to begin his defence "pursuant to the order of this honourable court made on the 16th day of October 2015, directing the defendant to commence his defence on the 24th day of October 2025."

In the motion, the IPOB leader reportedly said he intends to call 23 witnesses, divided into two categories. The first, according to him, would be "ordinary but material witnesses," while the second category would consist of "vital and compellable witnesses" who will be summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

Among those listed as "compellable witnesses" are a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), as well as the Governors of Lagos and Imo States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hope Uzodinma. Others named include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; and the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Kanu also listed the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN; the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among others.

He told the court that he would testify on his own behalf, providing a sworn account of his statements and actions, and assured that "no precious time of the honourable court would be delayed," adding that justice should be "seen to have been done."

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Abuja on the same day ordered the remand of Kanu's special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, and 12 others who participated in the protest demanding Kanu's release.

The police charged the 13 defendants with various offences, including criminal conspiracy, disobedience of a lawful order, inciting disturbance, and disturbance of public peace, in contravention of sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until October 24 for arraignment.