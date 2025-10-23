Nigeria: Minister Hails First African Free Trade Agreement Exporter

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the former managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chinwe Ezenwa, describing her as Nigeria's first entrepreneur to export under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of LeLook Bags and the unveiling of Just Bags, a new digital marketplace dubbed "the Amazon of African bags," the minister said Ezenwa's achievement had placed Nigerian women on the continental trade map.

According to Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Ezenwa's success showcases African prints as a global fashion statement and demonstrates that Nigerian women can compete and excel on the world stage.

"Mummy LeLook as we fondly call her, tonight we honour your courage and legacy. As the first Nigerian entrepreneur to export under the AfCFTA, you placed our women on the continental stage.

That act was not just trade; it was trailblazing. You showed that Nigerian women can compete globally and win."

"Looking at the story of Le Look at 40, speaks not only to a business celebration, but a story rooted in hope, love, compassion, resilience, a second chance at life and vision. It is the success story of a single woman who, after serving in the Federal Civil Service, chose to build an enterprise that has grown into a national treasure."

Also speaking, former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, noted that she has been extremely overwhelmed by Ezenwa's success and inspired by her.

"Beyond business, she has impacted lives. I was at the recent graduation ceremony where hundreds of people graduated from her Academy. It was a memorable accomplishment because we could see that it meant a lot to the graduands.

"I appeal to the government and influential Nigerians to support the work Lelook is doing for young entrepreneurs. When I was in office, I took Lelook bags to all my international engagements, and people always rushed to ask where I got the bags," Pauline said.

Speaking earlier, Ezenwa stated that Lelook Bags has exported more than one million bags worldwide in her four decades of operations.

According to Ezenwa, Just Bags initiatives will allow for mentorship and also allow African manufacturers to collectively take on bulk orders that individual producers cannot handle alone.

"There's no way I alone can produce a million bags at once. But if I train others and we come together, then with Just Bags, we can meet those demands," the septuagenarian said.

She highlighted the strong international appeal of African prints, especially adire fabrics, which she says German buyers particularly love.

"African prints are the only way to promote our heritage and culture. If you can't wear it, at least you can carry it," Ezenwa remarked.

As part of the anniversary, Ezenwa also inaugurated the Lelook Fellows mentorship initiative, through which she plans to introduce young entrepreneurs to continental trade opportunities.

Linking her vision to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), she described the agreement as a "prosperity highway" and a "game changer" for African businesses. "In the next year, I'll be in at least three more African countries thanks to AfCFTA," she declared.