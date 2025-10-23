Africa: Obama Joins Voices Immortalising Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

The podcast delves into the Afrobeat icon's revolutionary spirit and enduring legacy.

Former US President Obama has honoured Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with a new podcast chronicling his life and music.

Mr Obama announced the release of the podcast, "Fela Kuti: Fear No Man," in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

The podcast, produced by Higher Ground, the media company founded by Mr Obama and his wife Michelle, delves into the Afrobeat icon's revolutionary spirit and enduring legacy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The first two episodes of the 12-part series, hosted by Jad Abumrad, were released on 15 October to coincide with Felabration, the week-long global celebration held from 13-19 October in honour of Fela's legacy.

Episode one, titled "To Hell and Back", and episode two, "Becoming Fela", explore the evolution of Fela's music and his defiant activism against oppression.

"Fela Kuti: Fear No Man" features a blend of recent and archival interviews with renowned figures in the arts, including Ayo Edebiri, Santigold, Questlove, Paul McCartney, David Byrne, Burna Boy, and others.

The podcast also includes appearances from members of the Kuti family, Fela's children Yeni and Femi, and his grandson Mádé, who offer personal insights into the musician's life and legacy.

Musical genius

The 64-year-old encouraged fans to listen to the podcast series in the video.

He described Fela as a Nigerian musical genius who blended funk, jazz, and soul to create the globally renowned Afrobeat sound.

He hailed Fela as a distinctive figure in music history, whose artistry was inseparable from his activism.

"You may have heard our documentary podcast about Stevie Wonder called The Wonder of Stevie last year. I want to be the first to tell you about the following podcast from Higher Ground that just came out. It's about the legendary Fela Kuti.

"He is a genius from Nigeria who made music I love, combining funk, jazz, and soul into a new Afrobeat genre. It's a beautiful show about a unique figure in musical history who mixed art with activism," Mr Obama noted.

In the "To Hell and Back" episode, Mr Obama noted that Fela's music did more than make people move; it inspired them to dance.

"Music like Fellas can get folks moving, getting them on their feet, and making them feel alive. Our very best art and our very best music stir the soul," he said.