Nigeria: Minister Urges Environmental Practitioners to Be Worthy Ambassadors

22 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has charged members of the Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (IEPN) to uphold the highest ethical standards and remain worthy ambassadors of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

The minister gave the charge during the Maiden IEPN Lecture Series, which also featured the presentation of Practitioners' Seals and Certificates and the induction of new members of the Institute, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Environmental Audit and Assessment at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Rofikat Adetoro, the minister urged new members to carry the professional seal--which symbolizes trust, responsibility, and service--with utmost integrity and pride.

He emphasized that environmental practitioners have a critical role in promoting sustainability, adding that they must demonstrate diligence and professionalism in protecting the environment.

"We are here to integrate environmental safeguards and sustainability principles into all aspects of national development. As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our shared vision of a Nigeria where environmental stewardship becomes a culture--where practitioners contribute to the sustainable development of our communities, economy, and planet," Abbas stated.

In his goodwill message, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by Senator Osita Izunaso, urged members of the Institute to maintain competence, integrity, and accountability in safeguarding the nation's environment against harmful practices.

"Upon your shoulders lies the great duty to be the conscience of our nation's environment. For too long, we have treated the earth as a servant--the forests are falling in silence, rivers have turned to dust, and the air we breathe is weary with the smoke of indifference. But today, we draw the line--the age of neglect has ended, and the age of responsibility has begun," Akpabio said.

The President of IEPN and Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, reaffirmed the Institute's commitment to promoting environmental protection through research, advocacy, and collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure a safer and more sustainable environment.

The event also featured the decoration of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Honorary Grand Patron of IEPN, alongside the presentation of Seals of Practice and Certificates to newly inducted members.

