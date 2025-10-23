Lesotho: Rsl Enhances Digital Transformation

...launches online refund application

Moroke Sekoboto

REVENUE Services Lesotho (RSL) has taken another major step in its digital transformation journey with the launch of the RSL Online Refunds Application, reaffirming its commitment to advancing service delivery and operational excellence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the launch event held at the Government Complex this week, RSL Commissioner General, Advocate 'Mathabo Mokoko, said the new platform marks a crucial milestone in strengthening the refund administration process through automation, accuracy, and faster turnaround times.

Adv Mokoko described the launch as a significant milestone in RSL's mission to transform the way it serves taxpayers. She emphasised that innovation at RSL goes beyond technology -- it is about people.

"Innovation is not just about technology; it is about people. It is about continuously improving how we serve, using lessons from our experiences, data, and engagement with our valued taxpayers," Adv Mokoko said.

She also said the Online Refunds Application responds directly to taxpayers' needs and forms part of RSL's ongoing drive toward digital transformation, efficiency, and transparency.

"Over the years, we have refined our processes to ensure they remain efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our clients. This system is a crucial step in proactively strengthening refund administration through automation, accuracy, and improved turnaround times. It reflects RSL's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and continuous improvement."

Adv Mokoko noted that the new system aligns firmly with RSL's Strategic Plan 2023-2027, dubbed Lesokoana, which identifies digitalisation as one of the institution's key strategic pillars.

"Through this pillar, RSL seeks to leverage technology to simplify compliance, improve service delivery, strengthen data-driven decision-making, and enhance transparency. The Online Refunds Application is a product of that vision."

The platform, she said, embodies RSL's belief that a modern tax administration must be accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any digital device.

She elaborated that the system simplifies and accelerates refund processing. For refunds between M20 and M1,000 with no issues, the application will go straight into "Processing" mode. If there are issues, it will show as "Pending" until such issues have been resolved; it will then move to "Processing" and finally "Processed." For refunds above M1000 that need further checks, the system will show "Audit in Progress" before processing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If documents are missing or returns are outstanding, applications may be rejected or cancelled, with reasons clearly shown on the taxpayer's dashboard. Additionally, where a taxpayer has an outstanding tax liability, the refund will automatically offset the balance to maintain compliance and integrity.

Acknowledging that not all taxpayers are familiar with online systems, Adv Mokoko said the RSL's Mobile Tax Office will continue to travel across the country to assist users and ensure inclusivity.

"Our teams will help taxpayers use the platform, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital transition. Every Mosotho, whether in the highlands or lowlands, deserves the same level of convenience and service excellence."

She reaffirmed that RSL's modernization efforts are driven by necessity rather than trend.

"We will continue to modernize, not because it is fashionable, but because it is necessary. In this fast-changing digital world, we cannot afford to stand still. We will keep innovating, simplifying, and bringing services closer to the people," she said.

Adv Mokoko also extended appreciation to the teams behind the project.

"Before I conclude, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who made this project possible -- our IT Team and the Refunds Processing Office. Your dedication and teamwork have turned an idea into reality and strengthened our service delivery," she said.