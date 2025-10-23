Lesotho: Vitality Launches New Medical Scheme

23 October 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

...to improve healthcare access in Lesotho

Seithati Motsoenesng

VITALITY Health has launched the Bophelosheleng Medical Scheme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at making healthcare more affordable and accessible for Basotho.

The new scheme marks a major milestone in addressing the country's low medical insurance coverage, which currently stands at just 1.3 percent of the population.

Speaking at the launch event, Vitality's Managing Director, Semethe Raleche, emphasized the significance of the development.

"Bophelosheleng is not just a medical scheme; it is a movement towards health equity," Mr Raleche said.

"Our mission is to close the gap in healthcare coverage and ensure that all Basotho have access to quality medical services."

The scheme offers a wide range of benefits designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and corporate clients. It provides unlimited pre-hospital and day-to-day benefits, comprehensive in-hospital coverage, and wellness programmes focused on prevention and continuous care. These features aim to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Furthermore, Bophelosheleng serves as a bridge between public and private healthcare systems, facilitating smoother access to essential medical services.

It is envisioned as a catalyst for improving health outcomes across the country, ensuring that more Basotho receive timely and affordable medical attention.

Mr Raleche said Bophelosheleng would play a critical role in reducing healthcare disparities in Lesotho, where public health facilities are already under immense strain.

"We are here to complement the health sector, not to compete with our rivals. Our goal is to make healthcare accessible and sustainable for all. By offering comprehensive coverage and wellness programmes, we hope to empower individuals and families to take charge of their health."

