Lesotho: Machabeng Marks United Nations Day

MACHABENG College International School of Lesotho this week celebrated United Nations (UN) Day to honour the founding of the global organisation in 1945.

Although the UN Day observance is held on 24 October annually, Machabeng held its celebrations yesterday at their campus in Maseru West.

The head of school, Rupa Sen, welcomed guests to the event, noting that in a world experiencing rising conflicts, political tensions, displacement, and persistent inequality, the role of the UN is more important than ever before.

She highlighted the organisation's tireless work in diplomacy, humanitarian aid, peacekeeping, and policy development to foster stability and promote dialogue and reconciliation in regions affected by violence.

"Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, inclusion, and mutual respect," Ms Sen said.

She emphasised that through the UN's sustainable development goals, conflict resolution initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the organisation actively lays the foundations for a more secure, united, and equitable world.

Ms Sen explained that Machabeng draws deep inspiration from these ideals, committing not only to academic excellence but also to nurturing socially responsible and globally-minded citizens. She encouraged both educators and students to reinforce the values of tolerance, empathy, cooperation, and respect for diversity in everything they do.

"Today's gathering is more than a ceremonial observance. It is a call to action for all of us -- whether in our classrooms, our communities, or across nations -- to contribute to building a world where unity triumphs over division, dialogue replaces conflict, and partnerships across all borders become the norm."

Speaking on behalf of the UN representative in Lesotho, Dr Nkozi Kennedy from UNICEF Lesotho, expressed delight at participating in the celebration and congratulated Machabeng College for being among the few schools in the country to mark UN Day.

She praised the school for embracing internationalism and interculturalism, as evidenced by the diverse nationalities represented among its students.

"United Nations Day is celebrated every year on October 24th. It is like a birthday for the United Nations, which was founded after World War II when countries came together to keep peace and help people," Dr Kennedy said.

She added that no other organisation carries the same global legitimacy and moral authority as the UN, highlighting the work of agencies such as UNICEF, WHO, and UNESCO in promoting peace, fairness, and human development worldwide.

Dr Kennedy also acknowledged ongoing global challenges, including conflict, inequality, and climate change, underscoring the importance of international cooperation.

She encouraged students to see themselves not only as leaders of tomorrow but as leaders of today, voicing their opinions and promoting inclusion, respect, and equality in their schools and communities.

She urged them to join youth initiatives or campaigns that focus on environmental protection, gender equality, and digital innovation, providing platforms for young people to be heard.